Musician wins Music in the Mountains raffled quilt

It soon became a familiar sight to classical music fans in the community. A gorgeous multi-colored quilt — arrayed in shades of plums, oranges, greens and blues — was seen on display at multiple Music in the Mountains events throughout the past year

At each concert, members of Music in the Mountains' Education Task Force sold raffle tickets for the quilt, with all proceeds going to the KEYS scholarship fund; KEYS being Keranen Education Youth Scholarships, given to young musicians to help pay for lessons and instrument rentals, as well as tuition fees for music camps and workshops.

The drawing for the quilt was held during the recent Young Composers concert at Peace Lutheran Church on Saturday evening, June 16. Several thousand tickets were swirled around in a roller and a single ticket was drawn from the cluster. The name on the back of the lucky ticket was Maryll Goldsmith of Sacramento.

Music in the Mountains education coordinator Mark Vance had the pleasant task of calling Goldsmith to tell her the good news and she was delighted. Turns out she was a perfect winner; couldn't have been scripted any better.

For starters, she plays bassoon and contrabassoon with the Sacramento Philharmonic. In late January, she played in a major orchestral concert in the Amaral Center at the Fairgrounds. During intermission, she admired the quilt on display and purchased a few tickets. She never expected to win but wanted to support the cause — music education being one of her passions.

Besides playing with the orchestra for 47 years, she is proud to be the conductor of the Sacramento Youth Symphony's Classic Orchestra, which basically serves as the training grounds for the organization's Premier Orchestra. In addition, she teaches music theory at Sacramento City College so her life his grounded in music. Given this background, the KEYS quilt has definitely found a good home.

The much-admired KEYS quilt was generously donated to Music in the Mountains by Cathy Stone, regarded as a master quilter, capable of intricate stitching and artistry. Cathy's husband, Rich, was the driving force behind the founding of Music in the Mountains youth orchestra, which has been up and running to positive reviews for the last few years. Cathy and Rich moved up to Washington state last fall but their abiding interest in Music in the Mountains education programs remains strong.

The namesake for the Keranen Education Youth Scholarship program is the late Laura Keranen, who was a versatile Music in the Mountains volunteer and a tireless advocate for music education.

Music in the Mountains welcomes KEYS scholarship applications from deserving students, hoping to help them pave the way to a life filled with music.

For more information on KEYS as well as other Music in the Mountains education programs, call Mark Vance at 530-265-6173 or email: mark@musicinthemountains.org.

Source: Music in the Mountains.