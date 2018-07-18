Musical poetry: Young Composers Project turn poems into music

Would you like to hear what Music in the Mountains' Young Composers Project can do with famous poems from iconic poets?

From noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, at the Saint Joseph's Cultural Center Music in the Mountains' Young Composers will be offering their songs written earlier this year.

"The Tuesday Bach's Lunch Series at Saint Joseph's Cultural Center is a fabulous venue to hear a one-hour mini concert. The atmosphere created by the stained glass, hardwood floors and the tin paneling in the chapel there is special. It's really conducive to the live acoustics and it's air conditioned," said Mark Vance, education coordinator for Music in the Mountains. "This series is a terrific opportunity to get away for an hour midday and hear some fine music."

The students chose poetry by iconic poets such as Robert Frost, Maya Angelou, Edgar Allan Poe, Christina Rossetti, John McCrae and more. The students then set these famous poems to music, writing for one instrument and voice.

"The power of these poems is brought to life with the performance of the music written by these super talented young composers. Prepare to be impressed!" said Vance.

For more information on the Young Composers Project visit https://musicinthemountains.org/education/young-composers-project/.

Recommended Stories For You

Source: Music in the Mountains