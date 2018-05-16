Musical murder mystery extravaganza: Off Broadstreet presents a new play in Nevada City

INFO: For more information or for show reservations, please call Off Broadstreet at 530-265-8686 or 530-478-1213 or visit the website at http://www.offbroadstreet.com

WHEN: Starting Friday and running through June 23. Check the website for dates and times

WHAT: “Go Johnny Gough” from Off Broadstreet

After last year's successful musical soap opera "Shake, Rattle and Roll," Off Broadstreet owners John Driscoll and Jan Kopp have devised an all new wacky production using last year's brilliant performers as different characters in a completely new story line with all new songs.

This year's mystery soap, "Go, Johnny Gough," follows a renowned detective's investigation into the mysterious attempted murder of crime syndicate kingpin, Frank O.

In "Go Johnny Gough" Off Broadstreet favorites Jed Dixon, Micah Cone, Heather Dixon, Ken Miele and Tina Marie Kelly will wow you in a brand new musical mystery adventure.

With inventive choreography by Tina Marie Kelly and a varied collection of musical numbers including hits by The Bee Gees, The Four Seasons, Patsy Cline, Elvis, Electric Light Orchestra, Bachman-Turner Overdrive and others.

The talented cast will take you on a wacky, fun-filled journey of intrigue, power and mistaken identities. "Go Johnny Gough" has plenty of laughs and great music and is suitable for all ages.

Pre-show entertainment is provided by Chris Crockett beginning one hour before show time for all performances.

Source: Off Broadstreet