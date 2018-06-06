Musical Mondays returns library’s outdoor amphitheater next week

Kick off summer on a high note with Musical Mondays presented by InConcert Sierra, the Nevada County Library and Friends of the Nevada County Libraries. The seven-concert series opens Monday with the eclectic and lively music of Beaucoup Chapeaux.

Now in its second year Musical Mondays is a collaboration between the library and InConcert Sierra to showcase live musical experiences at the Marian E. Gallaher, M.D. Amphitheater, adjacent to the Madelyn Helling Library at the Rood Center. The series features local and regional musicians highlighting a variety of instruments and sound for people of all ages to enjoy. The program is free to the public.

Beaucoup Chapeaux returns to once again launch the summer series for InConcert and the library.

The four musicians, Maggie McKaig, Luke Wilson, Murray Campbell and Randy McKean, bring all kinds of music into play — folk, county, bluegrass, classical, jazz and traditional dance music from many different cultures.

A grant this spring from the Friends of Nevada County Libraries helped ensure Musical Mondays success for a second season. Enhancements to the outdoor musical experience this summer include a shaded area over the audience seating space and a PA system. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket, as permanent bench seating is limited.

Concerts will be held from 10-11 a.m. every Monday through July 23.

Check calendar listings, InConcert Sierra's Facebook page or visit http://www.inconcertsierra.org for a complete list of performances.

Source: InConcert Sierra