Musical energy in full bloom with spring concerts from InConcert Sierra in Grass Valley

WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 20, and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 22

What better way to welcome spring days than with music that makes you feel good. InConcert Sierra presents the Sierra Master Chorale and Orchestra conducted by Ken Hardin Sunday, May 20, and Tuesday, May 22. This is the choir's 10th annual spring performances.

Music director and conductor Ken Hardin has created a program that explores a variety of ways composers have considered the timeless texts of the "mass" throughout history.

In the first half, the choir and orchestra perform a "Kyrie" by Anton Bruckner, "Gloria" by Franz Schubert, "Sanctus" by Gabriel Fauré, "Credo" by Joseph Haydn, and the "Cum Sanctu Spiritu" by Antonio Vivaldi.

The program also focuses on choral works of great composers such as Johannes Brahms' "Schicksalslied," Frederic Handel's exciting and enthusiastic "Zadok, the Priest," and Ludwig van Beethoven's "Ruins of Athens."

The program concludes with a centennial birthday celebration of Leonard Bernstein with his classic inspirational work, "Make Our Garden Grow" from "Candide," which will "leave the audience walking on air," said Hardin.

The 75-member all-volunteer Sierra Master Chorale rehearses for 13 weeks prior to the performances including two rehearsals with the orchestra, which consists of thirty local and regional professional musicians.

"The music is challenging and absolutely beautiful," said Hardin. "The choir is going to shine brightly on this program."

Hardin always encourages people to hear choral music with orchestra in live performance, "because the texture of the music builds on the lyrics and stories you hear. The energy on stage is palpable, and the music strikes something deeply visceral, physical and emotional in all of us. I think this is one of those programs that is going to give everyone goosebumps. I started getting them halfway through rehearsals," he added.

Sierra Master Chorale has received several accolades from the Sacramento Choral Calendar Review.

"The name of this group was well chosen. The performers are indeed masterful," wrote Nancy Bramlett.

Reviewer Dr. Robert M. Johnson commented, "Having never heard the ensemble before, I was completely unprepared for the poise and professionalism of both choir and orchestra under the leadership of Conductor, Ken Hardin."

Tickets to the May 20 and May 22 performances are $35 for general admission, and youth ages 5-17 are $17. Tickets are available by phone at 530-273-3990, online at http://www.inconcertsierra.org or in person at BriarPatch Co-op and at the door the day of the concert.

The performance will be at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Grass Valley, 12889 Osborne Hill Road.

For more information, please call 530-273-3990 or visit http://www.inconcertsierra.org.