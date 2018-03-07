Music that never dies — Deadbeats take the stage at the Miners Foundry in Nevada City

TICKETS: $20/Advance, $25/Door, Tickets are available online at http://www.minersfoundry.org , by phone 530-265-5040 or in person at the Miners Foundry and BriarPatch, or at the door. Standing/dancing show with limited seating available. Ticketing fees may apply.

Last December, the Deadbeats, a favorite local Grateful Dead tribute band, made a splash during Hospitality House's annual Night of Giving fundraiser when 10 current and past members joined in a rousing jam that brought the audience to their feet and reaffirmed that the music of the Grateful Dead will never die.

The Deadbeats formed during the Summer of 1994 on the idea they could pull off some reasonable Grateful Dead covers. Soon it was apparent the band was on to something, a certain indefinable sound and feel that captured the essence of a Dead show. They've gone on to perform at countless Northern California venues and festivals along with founding the annual Jerry Bash.

"In a unique way the Grateful Dead's music is capable of defining a community," explains Peter Wilson of the Deadbeats. "That community — driven by a mystical kindness — has never stopped growing and continues to attract a new ears."

The current Deadbeats line up is a mix of original and new players and includes Tom Menig, Gary Campus, Eric Menig, Rob Kopp, Peter Wilson, Jenn Knapp, and Glenn Tucker. The group's set list reaches deep into the hundreds of original songs and scores of covers the Grateful Dead made their own.

"The songs touch a deep spot. It's a bit of a miracle how the energy in the room lifts off when the band starts playing and the crowd starts moving," said Wilson. "We've spent a good bit of time dusting off some of our favorites including the epic "Terrapin Station" and Jerry Garcia ballad "Stella Blue" that will be in the mix on March 10 at the Miners Foundry."

Opening the concert is Cassidy Joy and Karen Woerner, another group that wowed Night of Giving attendees. Brought together by their mutual taste in musical genres and a shared love of '60s and '70s pioneers, the duo have performed with a variety of backing musicians and guest artists for the past three years in Northern California.

Woerner and Joy's voices, beautifully compliment one another, allowing them to cover a large span of material and captivate audiences with their dynamic and ethereal harmonies. Their intimate, acoustic settings, backstories and chemistry together provide a rare and delightful experience for music lovers of all ages and backgrounds.

"Our intention is to share the music we love with as many people as we can reach," said Joy. "Specifically, one of our main goals is to keep our favorite music alive."