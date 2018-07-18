Music in the park: ‘Episode 7 — The Basses Strike Back’

WHERE: Pioneer Park at the corner of Park Avenue & Nimrod Street, Nevada City

The Nevada County Concert Band continues its 47th season with the third of four Picnic Pops Concerts titled, "Episode 7 — The Basses Strike Back" featuring big band, classic, jazz, folk, film and popular music. The concert will be held from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Pioneer Park.

July is month number seven, so the concert theme "Episode 7 — The Basses Strike Back" features songs that have stood the test of time — and can withstand remakes, sequels and other pop culture references.

The theme connecting this year's summer concert series is "Star Wars," but no need to travel to a galaxy far, far away.

The concert is also the 14th annual July Invitational Band event where musicians register and join the band for the day.

This year there will be around 115 musicians performing together on stage.

Highlights include:

Film music by John Williams from Star Wars "The Empire Strikes Back"

The ever-popular "Light Cavalry (overture)"

Selections from "Mary Poppins"

The grandiose fanfare from Lohengrin's opera "Introduction to Act III"

Pop hits by George Harrison (The Beatles) and The Carpenters

American folk tunes "Shenandoah" and more

The rousing "Radetzky March"

"The Bombastic Bombardon" featuring the bass instruments

These family-oriented concerts are always free, accessible and great for all ages.

Interested guests are encourage to come to the park with a picnic, or enjoy treats from the hot dog or ice cream vendors.

Dogs on leashes are welcome. Non-profit donations to support the band are gratefully accepted.