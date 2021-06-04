Music in the Mountains to offer free youth classes

Music in the Mountains (MIM) will be offering two live opportunities for young people to explore music during our SummerFest Season 2021. Beginning Tuesday, June 15, MIM will present their SummerFest Music Academy instrumental music camp for players with a year or more experience with an instrument, as well as their Music for Young Minds camp for ages K – 5th grade with no previous music experience necessary.

Classes will take place at the Grass Valley Center for the Arts, 214 W. Main St., Grass Valley. Enrollment is limited and students will be accepted on a first-come-first served basis.

To enroll your child in either of our classes, please complete a Registration Form that you can access at the links below. If you have any questions, please contact Marge Shasberger, our Education Programs Manager at marges@musicinthemountains.org .

SummerFest Music Academy: Instrumental Camp

For our older musicians – ages 12 to 20 (younger musicians may be accepted upon recommendation from their teacher) — MIM is offering a live two week, six session music camp under the direction of our Youth Orchestra Directors Richard Altenbach and Shannon Devir. Classes will meet 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Thursday, June 15 through 17 and 22 through 24. There will be small group instruction, some fun learning activities and games, snacks, and a chance to work together in a large ensemble.

On Saturday, June 19, 10 a.m. to noon of the first week there will be a special session for string players. The principal cellist from the Music in the Mountains SummerFest orchestra, Ms. Janet Witharm, will present a Master Class for string participants in the Academy. Ms. Witharm has been with the MIM SummerFest orchestra since it was founded and is long time teacher and coach for youth ensembles in the Northern California area.





On Saturday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to noon of the second week there will be a special session for woodwind players. The principal Oboe player from the Music in the Mountains SummerFest orchestra, Mr. Neil Tatman, will present a Master Class for Wind participants in the Academy. Neil Tatman’s career as a symphonic oboist has included regular principal posts in the Sacramento Symphony Orchestra, Arizona Opera, and the Reno Philharmonic. He has been active as a soloist, recitalist, and master class presenter both nationally and internationally. Neil is celebrating his 40th season as principal oboist with the Music in the Mountains Festival Orchestra and Wind Quintet.

These fine musicians will work with our players to further their development as the upcoming musicians for future orchestras and ensembles for MIM and the world.

Music Academy Live: Music for Young Minds Camp

For our younger music lovers, ages Kindergarten to 10, Music in the Mountains will present a live session of our very popular Music for Young Minds under the direction of our Youth Orchestra Assistant Director Shannon Devir. A virtual class this past school year, this live version will be an exploration of World Music utilizing the outstanding material offered by the Carnegie Hall Musical Explorers program. Children will study the musical genre of a country in our world, the culture that influenced it, and some of the unique instruments, songs, and customs that have shaped the songs of that area. Games, singing, video presentations by professional artists, dancing – a World of Fun and Music geared for younger students that will broaden their view of the music of other cultures around our planet.

This two-week camp meets 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, June 15 through 17 and 22 through June 24.

MUSIC FOR YOUNG MINDS CAMP REGISTRATION FORM LINK: https://forms.gle/L2T3HcY2FpHnvNuBA

INSTRUMENTAL CAMP REGISTRATION FORM LINK: https://forms.gle/9AqcVqyqHq4aegAg9