Music in the Mountains to host choral workshop Saturday
On Saturday, May 7, Music in the Mountains . will host this semester’s choral workshop at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley. The event is open to the public, interested choristers, and singers and will include an intensive session on Brahms Requiem in the morning followed by a potluck lunch and then will conclude with a session of traditional American music and patriotic songs customarily sung at MIM’s July 3rd concert, “Happy Birthday USA.” Members of the public are invited to attend all or part of the free workshop and to join the chorus for lunch.
Source: Music in the Mountains
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Choral Workshop
WHO: Music in the Mountains
WHERE: Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main Street, Grass Valley
WHEN: Saturday, May 7, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with potluck lunch (doors open at 9:30 a.m.)
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: Email info@musicinthemountains.org or visit http://www.musicinthemountains.org
