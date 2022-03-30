Music in the Mountains to bring Baroque Chamber Orchestra to Grass Valley
Music in the Mountains announces their spring concert with Sinfonia Spirituosa taking place in Grass Valley on April 2 at 4 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church. Tickets are on sale now.
Sinfonia Spirituosa is a chamber orchestra dedicated to presenting bold, historically-informed performances on period instruments. Through vibrant, collegial exchange, they aspire to faithfully bring to life the broad spectrum of color, affect, and rhetoric inherent in the music of the Baroque era.
The ensemble’s makeup of strings, flute, bassoon, oboe, voice, harpsichord, organ, archlute, theorbo and baroque guitar allows for programing which displays an astonishingly wide variety of national styles and unique instrument combinations. Sinfonia Spirituosa’s repertoire, which spans over 100 years of Baroque music, exemplifies the spontaneous, improvisatory character of the period, and showcases the startling, cosmopolitan harmonic language of the late 17th century, the rich complexity of the German baroque style, and the sumptuous textures and dramatic flair of the late French composers.
The members of Sinfonia Spirituosa lead multi-faceted careers as university professors, recording artists, soloists, conductors, chamber musicians, and symphony players. They are active as teachers and performers on both period and modern instruments, and many are directors of their own ensembles specializing in early music, romantic music, new music, jazz, and Gypsy swing.
A central tenet of Sinfonia Spirituosa’s vision is celebrating the music of the past while inspiring young musicians of the future. Through immersion in a creative rehearsal and performance environment, their Mentorship Program aims to stimulate and support promising high school, undergraduate, and graduate level instrumentalists and singers who are curious, open-minded, and committed to exploring original instruments and studying the musical language of the Baroque period. Sinfonia Spirituosa is thrilled to have violist Breana McCullough join their Mentorship Program for our spring 2022 California concerts.
For more information about the orchestra, go to: https://sinfoniaspirituosa.org.
Tickets available at http://www.musicinthemountains.org or by calling the Music in the Mountains box office at 530-265-6124.
Music in the Mountains is a nonprofit organization that marries world-class musical performances with a deep commitment to music education. Music in the Mountains is committed to producing a healthy and safe event and will follow any necessary or required COVID measures that are in effect on the date of the event. See Music in the Mountains’s website for the current policy.
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Sinfonia Spirituosa – A Spring Concert
WHO: Music in the Mountains
WHERE: Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St., Grass Valley
WHEN: Saturday, April 2, 4 p.m.
PRICE: $47 – Reserved / $38 – General Admission / Youth 17 & under – Free with RSVP
MORE INFO: Visit http://www.musicinthemountains.org or email info@musicinthemountains.org or call the box office at 530-265-6124
