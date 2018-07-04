Music in the Mountains ‘Side by Side’ at Patriotic Pops

Music in the Mountains wrapped their 37th annual SummerFest Tuesday evening with the popular grand finale Patriotic Pops. The program featured the MIM Chorus along with their 65-piece Festival Orchestra performing a collection of some of the greatest patriotic songs ever written, according to a release.

Peppered throughout the orchestra were a handful of students who had been selected to participate in MIM's unique music education program "Side by Side." This unique program is a SummerFest tradition that was started in 2000 by Music in the Mountains' co-founder, artistic director and conductor Paul Perry. It pairs a young musician with a professional in the orchestra to mentor them during rehearsal and then the final concert.

"The mentors know how important these opportunities are for up and coming young musicians," said Mark Vance MIM education coordinator. "The students are astounded (with eyes as big as saucers) by the experience sitting Side by Side with the professionals and rehearsing at a very fast professional pace."

Students of all different ages and skill levels are selected by their performances at MIM's Young Musicians Competition in the spring. Students receive their music a few weeks early to practice with their individual teachers and are then asked to participate in a short rehearsal with the section principals of the SummerFest Orchestra and then one rehearsal the morning of the concert.

This year's participating students and mentors were violinists Kylee Martin, Hayle Jordan, Mary Hull and Athena Giuliani who were mentored by concertmaster Robin Mayforth and principle second Rae Ann Goldberg, student Kate Hershberger mentored by principle horn Richard Burdick, student Lydia Fuller-Hall and mentor principle flutist Jane Lenior, and student clarinet Noah Grove.

Source: Music in the Mountains