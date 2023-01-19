On Monday, January 23, Music in the Mountains (MIM) will present the first 2023 installment of “Mondays with the Maestro,” featuring a discussion with Artistic Director & Conductor, Ryan Murray, with a program titled “What Does a Conductor Do?” This educational lecture and discussion will take place at 7 p.m. with a professional presentation and slideshow via online conferencing software. This event is offered on a sliding scale donation price and open to the public with RSVP at MIM’s website.

Ryan Murray is currently the Artistic Director and Conductor of Music in the Mountains and the Principal Pops Conductor of the Modesto Symphony Orchestra. He is also the Director of Symphony Orchestra & Opera at California State University, Sacramento, and the Conductor for the Sacramento Youth Symphony’s premier orchestra.