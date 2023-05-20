Ryan Murray

Ryan Murray is currently the Artistic Director and Conductor of Music in the Mountains, the Auburn Symphony Orchestra, the Principal Pops Conductor of the Modesto Symphony Orchestra, the Music Director of Opera Modesto, the Director of Symphony Orchestra & Opera at California State University, Sacramento, and the Conductor for the Sacramento Youth Symphony’s premier orchestra.

 Submitted photo

On Monday, May 22, Music in the Mountains (MIM) will present the third installment of its 2023 education series “Mondays with the Maestro,” featuring a discussion with Artistic Director and Conductor, Ryan Murray, with a program titled “Favorite American Composers”. This discussion will take place at 7 p.m. with an inviting presentation by Maestro Murray and slideshow via Zoom. This event is offered at a pay-what-you-want price and open to the public with RSVP at MIM’s website to get the link.

The discussion will focus on George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue and Florence Price’s Symphony No. 1. Because the MIM orchestra will be performing a concert with these pieces on June 29 at the Center for the Arts. MIM’s July 3 concert at Western Gateway Park is also a celebration of American music, and in 2023, will include the music of Woody Guthrie, John Philip Souza, Duke Ellington, John Williams, and more. Ryan will select interesting facts about many of these American composers and their music to share.