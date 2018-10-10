Music in the Mountains presents Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto in Nevada City

TICKETS: $60/Premium Seating, $40/GA Open Seating, Youth, and ages 17 and under are free. Make Your Own Series by purchasing four or more concerts at the time and save 10 percent. To purchase tickets or for more information call 530-265-6124, go online at http://www.musicinthemountains.org or visit the Box Office in person at 530 Searls Avenue, Nevada City, from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday

On Thursday, Oct. 18, at the Don Baggett Theatre in Nevada City, Music in the Mountains will launch their 2018-19 Classics Series season with one of the greatest violin concerto's ever written — Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto — featuring violin virtuoso Angelo Xiang Yu along with the Sacramento Philharmonic and Opera led by the captivating Andrew Grams, according to a release.

"It is one of the most difficult pieces to perform," explains Yu from his hotel room in Columbia, South Carolina, just hours before he will perform that evening at the Koger Center. "The technical demand is huge; you not only need the perfect mental concentration, but the physical stamina to perform it non-stop for the majority of the piece."

The sensational circumstances surrounding Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto in D Major are well known: the composer took solace in writing following his disastrous three-week long marriage and subsequent suicide attempt.

When he showed the result to his friend Leopold Auer, who was the Czar's Court Violinist, Auer declared the lightning quick passages in the first and third movements unplayable. It took three years before another Russian violinist, Adolf Brodsky, premiered the work. It's now become a favorite for virtuosos such as Angelo Xiang Yu.

The work is filled with lyric melody suggestive of the Slavic and Russian folksong that so often found its way into Tchaikovsky's ballets. Despite the difficulties of the solo part, the violin focuses on decorating the themes rather than on presenting purely technical virtuosity.

In the lively finale, the influence of folksong is most strongly heard. Taken as a whole, the work turned out to be one of Tchaikovsky's most creative works.

Recommended Stories For You

"It is fascinating to hear such a large-scale concert in the intimate venue of the Don Baggett Theater," said Pete Nowlen, Music in the Mountains artistic director. "I can't think of any other place where an audience member can be guaranteed to be closer to a world-class violin soloist like Angelo, who plays with major orchestras all over the world and the priceless 1729 Stradivarius Violin that he performs on."

Growing up in Inner Mongolia China, Yu always dreamed of becoming a soloist, but never imagined he would end up performing alongside many of the world's leading orchestras.

At the age of four, Yu's parents quickly realized he had perfect pitch and when he turned 11, the family moved to Shanghai to continue his training at the Shanghai Conservatory. Ten years later he moved to the United States and earned his Bachelor's and Master's degree at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, where he was the recipient of the Irene M. Stare Presidential Scholarship in Violin.

He was the only instrumentalist invited to be a candidate for NEC's most prestigious Artist Diploma, which he was awarded in May 2014. Since then he has gone on to win numerous professional awards including First Prize at the prestigious Bach and Audience Prizes at the Menuhin Competition.

"Angelo is such a talented young man with a very special sound and a stage presence that immediately connects with the audience," said conductor Andrew Grams. "I've never seen anything like it in all of my years."

Yu explains that the connection with the audience comes from his desire to "speak to them through the music." Every note he plays must mean something, emphasizing that by revealing his own vulnerability to the audience, they too will feel something.

"It's not important to me if the audience knows what year the composer was born or the history of the piece; you don't need to know that," said Yu. "If you find the music beautiful and it causes you to fall in love with it, and that love brings you to the next concert, I'm happy."

To conclude this beautiful and compelling program, Grams will lead the orchestra in Schumann's passionate Fourth Symphony, the astounding result of a 10-year compositional odyssey for one of the great composers and thinkers of 19th century Germany.

Source: Music in the Mountains.