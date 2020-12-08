Music in the Mountains presents holiday favorites

Music in the Mountains' Pete Nowlen conducts the orchestra during the Patriotic Pops concert in 2019. Join MIM for holiday classics virtually on Dec. 11.

Union file photo

On Friday, Dec.11, at 7 p.m., Music in the Mountains will be streaming a new Holiday Concert on their Youtube channel that is available to the public. The show will feature a variety of everyone’s holiday favorites and classics. Several numbers were recorded at the newly renovated Center for the Arts, featuring a state of the art Meyers Sound System.

It’s that time of the year when the excitement of the holiday season is upon us. While so much of our lives have been very different this year, music endures. Music in the Mountains (MIM) encourages the community to join its virtual holiday celebration. The concert will include all new performances of some favorite holiday tunes. Enjoy virtual recordings by the MIM Chorus, MIM brass players, The California Youth Symphony, and special guests.

“This year will be the first time since 2008, I am not able to be with you all in person for the MIM holiday concert,” said MIM Artistic Director & Conductor, Ryan Murray. “And although, I can’t wait until we can celebrate in person again, I am looking forward to sharing some great music and our favorite memories of the holidays.”

MIM is bringing back Carrie Hennessey, Omari Tau & Jennifer Reason to share holiday cheer with all of us. This trio first performed together in Nevada County back in 2015 at MIM’s Saints & Sinners Cabaret show. From the warmth of Ms. Reason’s piano playing to Ms. Hennessey’s soaring soprano to Mr. Tau’s melodic baritone, the holidays have never sounded this good.

“Nothing conjures a warm holiday mood like our favorite music,” said Executive Director Jenny Darlington-Person. “Much like MIM’s traditional concert, this show includes solos, full chorus and orchestra repertoire, and sing-a-longs. So tell your loved ones, grab your favorite holiday beverage, and tune in with us to share in this long standing Nevada County tradition reimagined for 2020.”

The show will premiere on Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. on the MIM Youtube channel, and will be available again on Christmas Eve through Christmas Day. Go to musicinthemountains.org and RSVP for a direct link to the show.

In 2021, Music in the Mountains will celebrate 40 years of bringing live classical music to the Sierra Foothills, the Sacramento Metropolitan area, and surrounding communities. Navigating the on-going state and local government health regulations for large event gatherings, MIM has moved their annual programming to online platforms for all to enjoy. The programs are presented on a “pay-what-you-can” basis and folks are encouraged to RSVP by going to the MIM website at http://www.musicinthemountains.org

Safety protocols were followed in the creation of this program. Chorus and orchestra repertoire was recorded virtually and safety guidelines were followed during the recording at the Center for the Arts, including, but not limited to, mask wearing and social distancing.

Source: Music in the Mountains