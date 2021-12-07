Music in the Mountains presents holiday favorites

Music in the Mountains brings you festive holiday concerts featuring traditional favorites, joyful sing-a-long carols, and a program that promises to fill the entire family with the spirit of the season. Featuring talented soloists Carrie Hennessey and Omari Tau, along with the Music in the Mountains Festival Chorus, and Music in the Mountains Festival Orchestra, Music in the Mountains presents songs of the season at The Center for the Arts in downtown Grass Valley.

Regarded as one of the region’s premier holiday concerts the professional orchestra and 80-member chorus will entertain and inspire audiences with such beloved songs as, “First Noel” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” along with selections from Handel’s Messiah and much, much more.

“Holiday music invokes the nostalgia of the past and a kindness for the future. It has a way of bringing people together,” notes Music in the Mountains Executive Director Jenny Darlington-Person. “Last year, more than 5,000 households watched our holiday concert, virtually online. This year we are excited to present our amazing soloists and musicians live and in-person.”

Soprano Carrie Hennessey, known for her soaring voice and richly nuanced characters, is consistently thrilling audiences and critics in concert appearances around the world. Baritone Omari Tau is at home in the operatic and musical theatre worlds, as well as in jazz and pop genres. He is a proven and versatile performing artist. Both artists will wow audiences with their rich repertoire and impressive range.

Bring your family and friends and start your holiday celebration early. Tickets are on sale now with prices starting at $20 and children under 18 are free. ‘Happy Holidays’ will run for two shows at The Center for the Arts. A 7 p.m. show on Saturday, Dec. 11, and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Dec. 12.

Music in the Mountains is a Nevada County-based nonprofit organization celebrating 40 years of bringing live, classical music to the Sierra Foothills, the Sacramento Metropolitan area, and surrounding communities. Tickets for the Music in the Mountains Holiday Choral Concerts are available online at musicinthemountains.org, the box office at 131 S. Auburn Street, Grass Valley, or by calling 530-265-6124.

Source: Music in the Mountains

Music in the Mountains brings you festive holiday concerts featuring traditional favorites, joyful sing-a-long carols, and a program that promises to fill the entire family with the spirit of the season.

Provided photo

Baritone Omari Tau is at home in the operatic and musical theatre worlds, as well as in jazz and pop genres.

Provided photo

Soprano Carrie Hennessey, known for her soaring voice and richly nuanced characters, is consistently thrilling audiences and critics in concert appearances around the world.

Provided photo