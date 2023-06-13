Music in the Mountains (MIM) kicks off the 42nd annual SummerFest with “Opening Night in the Garden” — a catered dinner headlined by Sacramento’s Rogue Music Project (RMP) at a private, local residence replete with lush gardens and spectacular views. The event is this Saturday, June 17 at 5:30 p.m. Rogue Music Project (RMP) is a collective specializing in opera and classical music “on the fringe,” and features MIM guest solo favorites Carrie Hennessey and Omari Tau, along with Jennifer Reason, Kevin Doherty and Sarah Fitch. RMP creates adventurous productions that push artistic boundaries and break genre rules.
This interactive cabaret veers “into the woods” for some unexpected turns. The evening’s music is inspired by the outdoors, the garden itself and the familiar operatic and musical theater repertoire we love. Highlights include mash ups and re-imaginings of everything from Rodgers and Hart and Sondheim, to Bizet and Puccini. Expect the unexpected! RMP’s signature “lightning in a bottle” energy is the perfect way to kick off Music in the Mountains 42nd Annual SummerFest.