Music in the Mountains celebrate yearly debut with California Youth Symphony

Music in the Mountains is thrilled to announce that the California Youth Orchestra, conducted by Leo Eylar, will be performing at the Amaral Center in Grass Valley on March 10th at 2 p.m.

For Music in the Mountains' first major concert of 2019, we feature Maestro Leo Eylar and the California Youth Symphony for a matinee concert featuring two very inspiring young artists who have each won many accolades for their performances. The California Youth Symphony is one of America's top youth orchestras. They have toured internationally every other year continuously since 1963, performing in many of the world's great venues. Over one hundred musicians will grace the Music in the Mountains stage. It will be the largest orchestra to perform in a Nevada County venue.

Sixteen-year-old pianist Catherine Huang's repertoire of competitions is dizzying yet she still found time to organize a benefit concert for the victims of the recent wildfires in California raising over $4,000. Some of her most impressive recognitions are being named the 2019 National Young Arts Winner in Classical Music and attending National YoungArts Week in Miami in January. She won first prize at the 2018 Lee University International Piano Competition, first prize and the young jury award at the 2017 Arthur Fraser International Piano Competition, and she appeared on Kansas Public Radio as the first prize winner of the 2016 International Institute for Young Musicians International Piano Competition to name a few. Catherine will be featured in Rachmaninoff's Variations on a Theme of Paganini as winner of California Youth Symphony's annual Young Artist Competition.

Davis You, a past Young Artist winner, will be featured as the cello soloist and protagonist in Richard Strauss' tone poem, Don Quixote. Among Davis' many achievements is winning first Place in the 2018 KAMSA Competition and having performed concertos with the Prometheus Symphony as the winner of the 2018 Felix Khuner Young Artist Concerto Competition. He is currently a member of the San Francisco division of the Bach to Bach Project, a program that reaches out to schools and presents classical music to children across the world.

Get your tickets today. Kids 17 and under have free admission. For tickets and information please contact 530-265-6124 or please visit musicinthemountains.org to purchase tickets online.