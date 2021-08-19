Music in the Mountains’ Board President, founder named ‘Most Valuable Player’ by the Association of California Symphonies

Music in the Mountains’ Board President and founder, Terry Brown, has been named “Most Valuable Player” Volunteer by the Association of California Symphonies.

Terry Brown helped found Music in the Mountains in 1982, was its first executive director, and stayed in that position for 18 years, learning via the school of hard knocks and liberally begging, borrowing, and stealing from others to ensure that classical music and music education would be accessible to our Nevada County Community then and today.

As Music in the Mountains celebrates their Ruby Anniversary 40 years later, Terry is once again at the helm and still devoting his time, his talent, and his treasure to ensuring that Music in the Mountains continues to fulfill its mission to inspire and engage community members of all ages by providing access to extraordinary classical music through performances and youth education programs.

“I nominated Terry Brown for this award because of his tireless devotion — not only for his support of classical music and music education, but also to the residents of Nevada County. When Terry moved to Nevada County in 1982, he immediately began serving his community,” explains Executive Director Jenny Darlington-Person. “I have known Terry since I was a child. He has always been a force for good and I cannot overstate what his support of me, as MIM’s Executive Director, has meant to me personally and professionally.”

Today, when Terry isn’t devoting his time to supporting music, hauling equipment, chairing meetings, or rehearsing with the Music in the Mountains chorus, he is working as a Certified Financial Planner through Commonwealth Financial Network to help clients reach their financial goals.





Terry is also an avid cyclist, a volunteer for the Nevada County Food Bank, and a proud Rotarian, Terry received his Bachelor’s degree in Music Education from Florida State University. Upon graduation, he immediately moved to California and lived in San Francisco for several years, working in customer relations for a major corporation before moving to Nevada County in 1982.

“Terry Brown has been an incredible mentor to me,” says staff member Hilary Hodge. “After singing with the chorus for several years, I joined the organization in a professional capacity and Terry has been instrumental in my professional development. He is generous with his time and talent. His dedication to this community is something I will always admire and his integrity and generosity of spirit will always be something I strive for.”

Source: Music in the Mountains