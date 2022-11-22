Music in the Mountains accepting Cryptocurrency donations in time for Giving Tuesday

Shannon Devir teaching music appreciation to 1st graders in Nevada County.

Submitted photo

Music in the Mountains is now accepting donations of Cryptocurrency, according to a press release.

They are joining other national groups like The United Way, The March of Dimes and The American Cancer Society in offering this option, the release states. This comes just in time for Giving Tuesday, the annual day of giving, on Nov. 29, the release states.

“We are keeping up with the times,” MIM’s Donor Services Manager, Hilary Hodge, said in the release. “We recognize that there are new ways folks might want to donate. And all donations, no matter what kind, help to bring music to our community. Accepting crypto merely adds one more way to donate.”

There are thousands of cryptocurrencies, and Music in the Mountains is presently accepting about 70 different ones, according to the release. In spite of recent volatility in the market, more than 300 million people worldwide still have trillions of dollars invested in digital currencies, according to the release.

“Simply put, the process works like this: crypto donors make their gifts securely online, the crypto is converted immediately into US dollars, and it’s then sent to us,” Hodge said in the release.

More and more schools are facing budget challenges and are cutting arts and music education programs as a result, the release states.

“I have seen first-hand in classrooms how music changes a child’s life,” Education Grants Manager Shannon Devir said in the release. “I have watched kids light up with joy on a bad day or find a passion that brings them out of their shell. The work we do in the classrooms is truly wonderful. This is just one more way to make it easy to give a child the gift of a music education.”

Music in the Mountains will be celebrating Giving Tuesday with a matching challenge grant that doubles all donations up to $25,000, the release states. This still includes donations by credit card or even directly from a checking account, and now also crypto.

Music in the Mountains was founded in 1982 in Nevada County and the organization has been producing concerts and education programs for more than 40 years.

More information is available at: http://www.musicinthemountains.org or (530) 265-6173 or info@musicinthemountains.org .