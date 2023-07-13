On Friday, July 14 from 6 – 8 p.m. come sip, shop, and chill at New Life Nursery in Penn Valley for their Music in The Garden event.
There will be live music by local Troubadour Terry Boyles. According to Terry’s website at ttboyles.com, he is a “collector of songs”. Whether they be fun, important, popular, a blast from the past, he performs it. A man of many instruments, including his voice, he loves to share his collection and musical vision.
Jessica Passot from New Life Nursery warned of the heat wave on the day of their event, but stated, “Regardless, we are still going to be hosting it, we’ll have misters going, and we’ll have food and drinks, and just overall a good time seeking plenty of shade under our trees.”
Craig Lancaster also from New Life Nursery said, “Make New Life Nursery a destination. Come and find us, because a lot of people don’t know about us, and we’re getting people coming up from Marysville, Truckee, and even Auburn. I think it’s a very unique nursery—it’s an old nursery but with new vibes.”
Passot added, “I feel like it’s a very unlikely gem of Nevada County.”
For the Music in the Garden event they will have a 20% discount off all plants, so make sure to sunscreen up, wear a hat, and come enjoy and shop this Friday at New Life Nursery at 17115 Penn Valley Dr., Penn Valley CA.
And remember, “Green-side up” both Passot and Lancaster jokingly reminded.
KNOW & GO WHAT: Music in the Garden — free food and drinks, live music, plant discount WHEN: July 14, 6 — 8 p.m. WHERE: New Life Nursery 17115 Penn Valley Dr., Penn Valley CA {related_content_uuid}9e5db7b7-f953-4853-bb21-683158532a4d{/related_content_uuid}