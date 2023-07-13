On Friday, July 14 from 6 – 8 p.m. come sip, shop, and chill at New Life Nursery in Penn Valley for their Music in The Garden event.

There will be live music by local Troubadour Terry Boyles. According to Terry’s website at ttboyles.com, he is a “collector of songs”. Whether they be fun, important, popular, a blast from the past, he performs it. A man of many instruments, including his voice, he loves to share his collection and musical vision.