“Music in Mali” is a feature-length documentary that takes an in-depth look into West Africa’s country of Mali and the musical culture that formed from its ancient Manding Empire. Narrated by Danny Glover, the film follows a diverse group of musicians as they struggle to hold on to traditions in the wake of modernism and political conflict. Only through this musical journey do we discover that Mali is the true birthplace of modern-day music and it’s something that must be preserved at all cost.
Told through moving personal stories and performances from world-renowned artists such as Djelimady Tounkara, Djeneba Seck, and the late Zani Diabate, “Music in Mali” captures the true heart of Africa, away from the war and poverty the Western world is used to being told.