Music from far, far away: Nevada County Concert Band kicks off their summer concerts
May 30, 2018
The 70-piece Nevada County Concert Band begins its 47th season with "Episode 5.9.9 — The Prequel," the first of four Picnic Pops Concerts featuring big band, classic, jazz, folk, film, and popular music from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the Alta Sierra country Club (on the green) located at 11897 Tammy Way, Grass Valley.
The theme connecting the summer concert series is "Star Wars," but no need to travel to a galaxy far, far away.
Since this is the first in the concert series, the theme is "Episode 5.9.9 — The Prequel" to give you a behind-the-scenes first look at the summer's musical selections that have stood the test of time — and can withstand remakes, sequels, and other pop culture references.
Highlights include:
Music by composer John Williams such as "Star Wars," "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," and "Jaws"
Film tunes from "The Incredibles" and "The Sound of Music"
Songs made famous by The Muppets
Broadway tunes from "Oklahoma," "My Fair Lady," and "Camelot"
Patriotic, folk, and children's songs
A tribute to George Harrison (The Beatles)
There will also be a vocalist, an oom-pah band ensemble with a sing-along, and other surprises at the concert.
The concert is free, open to the public, accessible and family-friendly. Interested guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and a picnic dinner, or visit the club's food bar for food, beer, or wine service. Non-profit donations to support the band will be gratefully accepted.
Source: Nevada Country Concert Band.
