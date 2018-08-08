Music for a revolution: Ziggy Marley brings love, rebellion, to Center for the Arts

TICKETS: $48 for members, $58 for the general public. $1 goes to the U.R.G.E. Foundation. Tickets at: The Center for the Arts Box Office or by calling 530-274-8384 ext 14, BriarPatch Food Coop at 530-272-5333 or online at http://www.thecenterforthearts.org

"Rebellion Rises" at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium Sunday night when Ziggy Marley stops in Grass Valley as part of his 2018 tour. Grammy-winner Marley released "Rebellion Rises," his seventh solo album, this spring to critical acclaim.

Fully written, recorded and produced by Marley, the album is described as a passionate and indelible collection of music, encouraging people to stand together in activism through love.

"The rebellion begins in the mind, the melody, and the music," Marley said. "We are a conduit of that. The rebellion is consciousness. Now the consciousness starts spreading, we become aware and we rise."

Marley's music, which is credited for creating an entire movement based on a religion of love and kindness, is just the beginning of his global outreach to make the world a better place. His philanthropic efforts are well known and far-reaching.

He helped found the U.R.G.E. Foundation (Unlimited. Resources. Giving. Enlightenment.), which seeks to make enduring contributions to help children in Jamaica, Africa and throughout the world. One dollar from every ticket sale Sunday evening goes to U.R.G.E. The foundation has funded schools, music programs, hospitals and nutrition and garden projects.

More than a musician

Food has become a growing focal point in Marley's enterprises. He launched Ziggy Marley Organics in 2013. The line included hempseed and flavored coconut oils.

The positive response led the way to the publication of the "Ziggy Marley and Family Cookbook: Delicious Meals Made with Whole, Organic Ingredients from the Marley Kitchen."

Many of the recipes are vegetarian or vegan and are inspired by the Jamaican meals Marley enjoyed while growing up. His wife Orly, sister Karen and daughter Judah all contributed to the project, which is intended to promote healthy living "with a touch of culture, comfort and love."

Marley Kitchen has also recently teamed with Chef'd, an online meal kit marketplace. Shoppers can receive recipes and pre-portioned, fresh and ready-to-cook ingredients within 24-48 hours. Marley's personal recipes include a roasted yam tart with summer quinoa salad and a coconut dream fish with Jamaican rice and peas.

"We grew up celebrating and paying homage to our family's Jamaican roots — both through music and through food," Marley said. "This collection of recipes gives everyone the chance to enjoy the bright delicious flavors of our culture that nourish the body and soul."

The cookbook wasn't Marley's first foray into publishing. In 2011 he co-created a graphic novel, "MARIJUANAMAN." The comic tells the tale of a noble extraterrestrial champion delivering an important message to earth as he struggles to save his own planet.

"I Love You Too," a children's book based on a song from his 2009 children's album "Family Time," was released in 2013. The book explores a child's relationship with parents, nature and the unstoppable force of love.

"This book is close to my heart because it was a spontaneous exchange between me and my then 3-year-old daughter Judah," Marley said when the book was released. "It expresses something so true; it should be repeated as often as possible."

The evolution of Marley

Despite his humanitarian efforts and many artistic and culinary ventures, Marley will always be best known as a reggae icon. His Center for the Arts performance is in the midst of a worldwide tour, reaching from Israel and Serbia to Santa Ynez, California.

"The Center is excited to welcome back eight-time Grammy Award winning artist Ziggy Marley to Grass Valley," Amber Jo Manuel, executive director of the Center for the Arts, said. "He takes reggae to new heights singing about love, peace and rebellion in perfect synchronicity — something that resonates deeply within so many members of our community."

Fans might notice a different tone to this album. Recorded last year primarily at his home studio, the album is described as a cohesive vision steeped in reggae tradition, but with progressive and forward thinking.

The industry took note of the subtle differences from his previous works, with Larson Sutton of Reggaville.com saying that the record is less vicarious and free as its predecessors and more of a call to action, with most songs serving as rallying cries for humanity. He adds that it's not a whole new character the world is seeing, but rather an unfolding of the experiences of an introspective journey. An evolution.

"It's a good representation of everything about me," Marley said. "It has the elements of the past and the future. It grooves nicely. Things change naturally. We don't think about it too much; we just make it happen. That is the most beautiful creation.

"I've learned something from every experience and project. This is the next version of myself as I continue to grow and expand."

Katrina Paz is a freelance writer for Prospector and is a resident of Grass Valley.