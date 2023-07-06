The run of music festivals continues at the Nevada County Fairgrounds as the Center for the Arts (CFTA) presents California WorldFest 2023, July 13-16, 2023. This festival though, is unlike any other, as it features artists from all corners of the globe performing just about every imaginable type of music. CFTA Executive Director, Amber Jo Manuel said this is the premiere event bringing a variety of genres from around the world to Nevada County. “We are one of the few remaining world music festivals, which makes it really unique. We are not just another reggae festival or anything like that. We are really one of the only festivals in our area and beyond that is bringing world music and highlighting it on a stage and I am talking about music from seven countries and on six stages and from all over.”
Music acts are coming to Nevada County from South America, Africa, and Korea, just to name a few. “People are coming from very far for this festival and that is what makes it unique,” said Manuel. “There are a lot of other festivals, but they are not highlighting world music in this way, and I think that is what makes it so unique.”
Manuel attends conferences throughout the year and takes suggestions from the Centers programming committee and sometimes follows up on fans, to bring bands and artists that offer a variety of music genres throughout the four-day festival. One of those featured this year is five-time Grammy winner, Ange ́lique Kidjo, who hails from South Africa.
The Beninese French singer-songwriter was awarded the prestigious, 2023 Polar Music Prize, and was included in the Times 100 most influential people in the world in 2021. Manuel said she is not to be missed, “She’s probably won more prizes in her life than anyone who has ever visited Nevada County. She is amazing. She’s played with Joan Baez, Jackson Browne, Michael Franti, and was at Barack Obama’s inauguration. She is one of the prizes of WorldFest and no one knows who she is. She is amazing.” Kidjo closes out the festival Sunday night.
On Saturday, the headliner is Kabak Pyramid who just won the Grammy for Best Reggae Album. Manuel said his performance is a blend. “He is dance hall, reggae, and hip hop so you know he is going to high energy.”
Another highlight is the Korean-based ADG7, Manuel said, “One of the bands I am most excited about is ADG7. Their energy, they will be outrageously dressed, and they will be all over the stage. They are described as outrageously dressed superheroes playing dynamic music. They are going to be off the charts.”
ADG7 will perform both Saturday and Sunday
Music fans of just about every genre are sure to discover an act they will love, be it rock, folk, reggae, blues, Americana and more. Returning artists include the incredibly popular Venezuelan Appalachian Fusion sound of Ozomatli out of Los Angeles on Friday, with Afro Pop artist Zap Mama taking the stage on Saturday and local favorites folk, bluegrass, and Americana duo, “Two Runner” performing on Sunday.
Manuel emphasized there is so much to see and do beyond what is taking place on the six stages including a large array of 45 artisans, impressive food options, and workshops, “Many of the workshops are from artists so you can come and be with some of these world-renowned artists to learn about the music,” she said.
One-day and four-day passes are available. RV campsites have sold out, but dry camping is still an option at the fairgrounds, “RV camping sold out, but there is always room to camp if you have a tent or if you just want to dry camp,” Manuel said.
In appreciation of those who live in Nevada County, WorldFest offers a two for one ticket on Thursday, Manuel encourages locals to give the festival a try. “If you’ve never come to Worldfest before, and if you are thinking it might not be for you, it’s a big reggae party or whatever, you’re wrong! It’s a family-friendly festival. It has something for everybody—from folk to blue grass to reggae to funk, there is something that everybody can find at WorldFest, and it is an experience. People should come out from our community,”
Manuel encouraged, “We have a lot of people who have been coming from out of town for 25 years and if they are coming for 25 years and are driving all the way to Grass Valley, it might be time for the people of Grass Valley to come check it out.
Part of the mission of WorldFest is to expose patrons to music they might not otherwise hear, especially the locals Manuel concluded, “We live in a remote community. Most of us do not have diverse backgrounds. So, to celebrate the diversity that the festival brings to our area is critical for our understanding of each other and our community. And hopefully, it will make us be a little kinder and get us off Facebook.”
COVER PHOTO People enjoying last year’s WorldFest at the Spotlight Stage. This year’s WorldFest is from July 13-16 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. | Photo by Penny P. Collins {related_content_uuid}b07a1c53-ca60-4941-8e47-dfa9ad69d94e{/related_content_uuid}
KNOW & GO WHO: The Center for The Arts WHAT: WorldFest Music Festival WHERE: Nevada County Fairgrounds 11228 McCourtney Rd, Grass Valley, CA 95945 WHEN: July 13-16, 2023 HOW: Tickets — Single-day and multiple-day passes for youth, teens, and adults, and VIP cabana experience: $20-$1398 (member discounts available) https://worldfest.net/tickets {related_content_uuid}13ce9b5b-473d-41cb-bc95-3b07efb6f2f3{/related_content_uuid}
Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com