The run of music festivals continues at the Nevada County Fairgrounds as the Center for the Arts (CFTA) presents California WorldFest 2023, July 13-16, 2023. This festival though, is unlike any other, as it features artists from all corners of the globe performing just about every imaginable type of music. CFTA Executive Director, Amber Jo Manuel said this is the premiere event bringing a variety of genres from around the world to Nevada County. “We are one of the few remaining world music festivals, which makes it really unique. We are not just another reggae festival or anything like that. We are really one of the only festivals in our area and beyond that is bringing world music and highlighting it on a stage and I am talking about music from seven countries and on six stages and from all over.”

Music acts are coming to Nevada County from South America, Africa, and Korea, just to name a few. “People are coming from very far for this festival and that is what makes it unique,” said Manuel. “There are a lot of other festivals, but they are not highlighting world music in this way, and I think that is what makes it so unique.”

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com