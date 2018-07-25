Music (and words) to say goodbye: A celebration of life and times of Albert Martinez at the Open Book

INFO: For questions about musical and spoken word performances at the event, please contact Phil Missimore at 510-325-8073 or the Open Book at 530-264-6844

WHAT: A celebration of life and times of Albert Martinez

A celebration of the life and legacy of long-time Nevada County musician Albert Martinez will take place from 6-9 p.m. Thursday at the Open Book in Grass Valley.

Musicians, poets, and all those who knew Martinez during his 30 years in Nevada County are all invited to come by and share songs, stories or poems relating to their experiences with him.

There is no admission, and refreshments will be provided.

As Martinez would have said, quoting John Lennon, "a splendid time is guaranteed for all."

There will be a full PA system with drums and a backline for guitars and bass. Guitarists (acoustic and electric), and bassists need only bring their instruments. Drummers need only bring their sticks and possibly a favorite snare drum.

Everyone attending will have a chance to get up on stage and contribute to what will be an evening of reminiscing, sadness and hopefully a lot of laughter.

Martinez's musical journey took him to almost every music venue in Nevada County. He could be seen playing his trusty Telecaster, making up original songs (and parodies) almost on the spot. He was always trying to connect musicians to other musicians, seeking out new opportunities for live music across the county.

One of Martinez's last endeavors was as founder of the Songwriter's Collective, a group of local musicians which has over the past two years put on several Songwriter Showcases at the Open Book. The Songwriter's Collective is hosting this memorial event to honor their colleague and friend.

The Open Book is located at 671 Maltman Drive in Grass Valley. Call 530-264-6844 for more information.

