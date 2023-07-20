Thursday, July 20, 7 p.m. Creekside
Thankful Thursday: WOMEN MAKING MUSIC! A Singer-Songwriter Series benefiting KVMR Community Radio. The second of five events in this delightful series, this special night features the original music of four regional songwriters: Davia Pratschner, Jenn Knapp, Kellie Garmire, and Rita Hosking. This series is the inspired creation of the KVMR Women’s Collective. The start time for this creekside event has been delayed to 7 p.m. due to heat. A mister area and cooling measures will be in place.
Friday, July 21, 7 p.m. Creekside
Duniya! New world music band from NorCal, fusing African music with other styles from around the world. Fronted by lead singer Mariam Diakate from Mali, with Greg Fletcher on Ngoni, and more. Plus, now joined by longtime local master percussionist, Kit Bailey! Enjoy this beautiful dance music creekside, along with full dining and beverage service. A mister area and other cooling measures are on the creekside.
Saturday July 22, 6:30 p.m.
The Heifer Belles! Juliet Gobert, songwriter and lead singer, plays guitar alongside bassist Toni Valenta (Belly Love) who brings harmonious vocals. Nici Van Kreidt is a highly sought-after violin teacher with influences from classical to Grateful Dead to Gypsy jazz. Together, they play Juliet’s original back-porch Americana and sing just the sweetest harmonies. Treat yourself to a cozy evening of home-grown harmony music.
String Band Jam Sunday! Every fourth Sunday, Geff & Masha Crawford and a great changing circle of local pickers playing old-time moonshine-infused tunes on the shaded creekside. This is a free event. More info at https://www.facebook.com/events/121838217630600/
Sunday, July 23, 6:30 p.m.
Funny ‘Cause it’s True: Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night! Brian & Rachel Snyder host a monthly comedy night at Wild Eye Pub! And we all need some laughs, right?! The Pub has a great space with a supportive audience, plus yummy food and drinks—come on out! The series is on the fourth Sunday evening, starting in May. We’ll take a break in August, then return Sunday, September 24, and keep it rolling. Hope to see you there!
Monday, July 24, 5:30 p.m.
NEW! Fourth Mondays Bluegrass Open Mic! Sponsored by the California Bluegrass Association, this event welcomes all bluegrass players and fans. We kicked it off in June, and now it’s landed on every fourth Monday. CBA’s Jonathan Bluemel hosts a lively, monthly playtime. Come get your bluegrass fix! May be inside or creekside, depending on the weather. More info at https://www.facebook.com/events/1002682364062635
Reservations recommended- Seating often fills up before the event date!
Call 530.446.6668. Wild Eye Pub is located at 535 Mill St, Grass Valley, CA and is open Thursday-Monday, 1-9 p.m.+
We are family-friendly. We serve a fresh, local & organic lunch & dinner menu and have a full bar.
Some events ask a small fee for the band. Thanks for supporting live artists! We welcome fans of all ages to our intimate listening room & seasonal creekside. Call for details & reservations—there’s an event virtually every night.