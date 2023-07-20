Thursday, July 20, 7 p.m. Creekside

Thankful Thursday: WOMEN MAKING MUSIC! A Singer-Songwriter Series benefiting KVMR Community Radio. The second of five events in this delightful series, this special night features the original music of four regional songwriters: Davia Pratschner, Jenn Knapp, Kellie Garmire, and Rita Hosking. This series is the inspired creation of the KVMR Women’s Collective. The start time for this creekside event has been delayed to 7 p.m. due to heat. A mister area and cooling measures will be in place.

Some events ask a small fee for the band. Thanks for supporting live artists! We welcome fans of all ages to our intimate listening room & seasonal creekside. Call for details & reservations—there’s an event virtually every night.