‘Music and laughter’: Off Broadstreet reopens this weekend with ‘Songbird’

It should come as no surprise to learn many performing arts organizations have struggled through the last 18 months of pandemic-driven closures and limited capacity seating. Nevada City’s Off Broadstreet is no exception.

Owners John Driscoll and Jan Kopp have run the small cabaret venue for over 30 years. They reopened in mid-July only to have to close again a few weeks later.

“It was a month after the restrictions were lifted, and everyone was feeling pretty cocky,” said Driscoll. “A lot of people were vaccinated, and we left it up to people to wear a mask if they were not vaccinated and then we had a great couple week.” When the Delta variant started to gain traction, people began canceling reservations and the company ended up canceling three performances of their “Dress Rehearsal” show, effectively closing the venue down once again.

As months went by a path forward needed to be made. After sending a message to those on their mailing list and making the decision to put safety measures in place, Off Broadstreet is excited to be reopening (again) this weekend in limited capacity, with the reprise of “Songbird.” Written by Driscoll and Kopp, and directed by Kopp, “Songbird” was first presented six years ago. Driscoll said the premise is this: “It stars Kris Stepanian. She is the songbird. Her parents are played by Nancy Keith and me. As the dad, I’ve decided that we have had our business for over 45 years and I am ready to sell it because I want to move onto the next challenge in life, which is to write a book.”

While the dad wants to author a book on all the wisdom he has gained over the years, there is cocktail server (played by Kim Wellman) who will also be out of a job and thinks the whole thing is funny. Driscoll goes on to explain, “She has her own literary aspirations as well.”

The four-person cast perform musical numbers as they reminisce about all the people who have come through their doors over the years.

“In a lot of ways, it’s a lot like Off Broadstreet,” Driscoll said, “It’s been an extended family for us for 32 years and we think about this all of the time. Who are the people that have been coming to see us year after year? They all have a story. So, we are sharing those stories.” Expect songs from a wide variety of decades and a wide variety of genres. And plenty of laughs.

The theater company is requiring vaccination for entrance. Driscoll said he sent an email to their VIP mailing list of about 700 patrons, letting them know things were getting “down to the wire” in terms of deciding whether they might need to close for good and made the decision to follow best practices used by other larger venues and to follow public safety guidelines, to do their best to ensure the safety of those who attend the shows.

Stating in part, “we have examined protocols of other live theater venues near and far and have come up with a temporary vaccine and mask protocol to create the safest environment possible for live theater under present circumstances. This is a temporary measure. We hope to leave these restrictions behind us as soon as possible.”

Emphasizing the temporary status of the decision, the email went on, “Effective immediately, and continuing at least through the end of October, full vaccination will be required for everyone in the building. This applies to actors, tech and kitchen personnel and patrons. In addition, in accordance with Nevada County Department of Public Health’s mandate, all persons are required to wear a mask while in the theater, except when actively eating/drinking at assigned table.”

Driscoll said as other larger venues came together with consistent guidelines, they realized it was the safest means to be able to reopen the theater. To allow actors to remove their masks while performing on stage, they moved the seating back 12 feet from the stage and reduced capacity by 40%, which equates to about 50 patrons per performance.

Driscoll said these measures have to be temporary, “It’s kind of a test case. I know that some people are going to be alienated by that, saying it’s about personal freedom, but we think it’s about public responsibility and keeping people safe.”

The small theater company owners and actors have always worked hard to appeal to a broad audience and to stay away from politics, focusing on the common things that unite us, Driscoll stated, “Music and laughter is what we have been about for 32 years, and we hope we can continue to be that way. Sometime in the future, we’ll be able to accept a negative test in lieu of vaccination but we figured we had to do something pretty drastic right now, or basically walk away and lose the business.”

Off Broadstreet will re-evaluate on an ongoing basis as the business model doesn’t quite pencil out Driscoll said, “We think we are a pretty valuable community resource and I think people want us to stick around. We opened in September of 1989 and are starting our 33rd year.”

He said while they did not come to the decision easily but said a business must have the right to set their own guidelines, referencing the long accepted, “no shirt, no shoes, no services” policies that are commonplace as just one example. “Those policies have to include that people feel safe when they come here, that is our main purpose – to let people know they can feel safe when they come to Off Broadstreet. Even though we are a small, confined space.”

“We want to be there for you, and we need your help,” Driscoll concluded.

“Songbird” is limited to seven performances, weekends only, beginning Oct. 2 and closing Oct. 22. Get tickets today by calling 530-265-8686 or go to http://www.offbroadstreet.com .

