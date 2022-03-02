Mr Sun takes to the stage at Miners Foundry

Acoustic Music supergroup Mr Sun, featuring fiddler Darol Anger, guitarist Grant Gordy, Scottish bassist Aidan O’Donnell and mandolinist Joe Walsh, will be celebrating their upcoming CD release “Extrovert” on Compass Records. Their appearances in the last four years at Wintergrass, Grey Fox and Freshgrass, and at IBMA conventions, have created a powerful presence throughout the Acoustic Americana music scene.

If you haven’t heard of the cheerfully named supergroup Mr Sun, you’ve certainly heard its proponents, four of the finest musicians on the American roots scene: Renowned fiddler Darol Anger, Professor Emeritus at Berklee College of Music, who has released many solo albums in addition to his work with David Grisman and Mike Marshall, and founded the Turtle Island Quartet, Psychograss, and Republic of Strings; Joe K. Walsh, mandolin virtuoso and vocalist who spent four years with the award-winning bluegrass act the Gibson Brothers before becoming solo artist and songwriter and Strings Department Professor at Berklee; all-around guitar genius Grant Gordy, a former member of Dawg Music guru David Grisman’s band; and the phenomenal Scots bassist Aidan O’Donnell, who has backed harpist Maeve Gilchrist and countless modern Jazz heroes.

The musical points-of-view in Mr Sun are so strong and personal that one might imagine the group could explode but for the palpable love and humor that emanate from every note they play. The group means to take a relaxed approach to rewriting its own chapter in the American Music Saga, with its latest recording on Compass Records, entitled “The People Need Light.”

Source: Paul Emery’s Nevada City LIVE!

KNOW & GO WHO: Paul Emery’s Nevada City LIVE! presents WHAT: Darol Anger & Mr Sun WHEN: Thursday March 3, 7:30 p.m. WHERE: Miners Foundry Cultural Center, 401 Spring Street, Nevada City TICKETS: $30 premium (front 4 rows – general admission). $20 general admission. Tickets online at http://www.paulemerymusic.com