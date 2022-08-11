Movies Under the Pines shows Almost Famous at Pioneer Park

The rock gods will rejoice when Nevada City Film Festival’s popular Movies Under the Pines continues this Friday night at the Pioneer Park Bandshell in Nevada City with a screening of Almost Famous!

Almost Famous, written and directed by Cameron Crowe (Say Anything, Jerry McGuire, Singles) features an all-star cast including Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand, Kate Hudson, and Patrick Fugit. It tells the story of a teenage journalist writing for Rolling Stone magazine in the early 1970s, his touring with the fictitious rock band Stillwater, and his efforts to get his first cover story published. The film is semi-autobiographical, as Crowe himself was a teenage writer for Rolling Stone.

Released in 2000 to rave reviews, New York Magazine called it “A blissfully sweet coming-of-age movie in which everyone, young and less young, comes of age” and Rotten Tomatoes agreed with “Almost Famous, with its great ensemble performances and story, is a well-crafted, warm-hearted movie that successfully draws you into its era.”

The film festival brings state of the art sound and projection, along with a 32ft blow up screen, to the beautiful lawn at Pioneer Park to create an outdoor cinematic experience the whole family will love.

This summer’s film series concludes Opening Night of the 22nd annual Nevada City Film Festival on Aug. 26, with Best of the Northwest Children’s Film Festival.

Beer, wine, popcorn, and soft drinks are available for purchase. Outside food and non-alcoholic drinks allowed. Outside alcoholic beverages prohibited. Blankets and low back chairs are strongly suggested.

Come early to picnic with your family. Gates 7:30pm, film starts at sunset. $8/GA, $30/Family of 4. Tickets available at the gate or online at http://www.nevadacityfilmfestival.com/mutp

Source: Nevada City Film Festival