Movies Under the Pines returns to Pioneer Park Friday night

Nevada City Film Festival’s popular Movies Under the Pines continues this Friday night with a screening of the animated adventure “Raya and the Last Dragon” at the Pioneer Park Bandshell in Nevada City.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Raya and the Last Dragon” travels to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together in harmony long ago. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior Raya to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world — it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.

“Raya and the Last Dragon” features the voices of Kelly Marie Tran as Raya, a warrior whose wit is as sharp as her blade, and Awkwafina as the magical, mythical, self-deprecating dragon named Sisu. Characters also include a street-savvy 10-year-old entrepreneur named Boun, the formidable giant Tong and a thieving toddler Noi with her band of Ongis.

Released in 2021, critics hailed the film as “an instant animated classic”, with “superb storytelling, brilliant score, and fantastic animation,” and “Raya [is] the most compelling, most sympathetic and most layered Disney princess in the company’s long history — and what makes Raya and the Last Dragon the best Disney animated feature in many years.”

“Due to the pandemic, most people have only watched this film at home,” explains Jesse Locks of Nevada City Film Festival. “We believe movies are best seen and experienced on a big screen with friends and family. It’s special for us to show this on the festival’s big 32 foot outdoor screen for all of the kids that may have missed it!”

Every summer for the last nine years, the film festival has brought state of the art sound and projection to the beautiful lawn at Pioneer Park to create an outdoor cinematic experience the whole family will love.

This summer’s film series also includes screenings of “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” – July 8, “The Goonies” – July 22, “Almost Famous” – Aug. 12 and Opening Night of the 22nd annual Nevada City Film Festival – Aug. 26.

Beer, wine, popcorn and soft drinks are available for purchase. Outside food and non-alcoholic drinks allowed. Outside alcoholic beverages prohibited. Blankets and low back chairs are strongly suggested.

Come early to picnic with your family. Gates 7:30 p.m., film starts at sunset. $8/GA, $30/Family of 4. Tickets available at the gate or online at www.nevadacityfilmfestival.com/mutp

KNOW & GO WHAT: Nevada City Film Festival presents Movies Under the Pines WHEN: Friday, June 24, Gates 7:30 p.m., Films Sunset WHERE: Pioneer Park Bandshell, 421 Nimrod St, Nevada City, TICKETS: $8/GA, $30/Family of 4 INFO: http://www.nevadacityfilmfestival.com/MUTP