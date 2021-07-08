Movies Under the Pines returns Friday with special screening of ‘Jurassic Park’

Nevada City Film Festival’s popular Movies Under the Pines returns this Friday, July 9, to the Pioneer Park Bandshell in Nevada City, for a special screening of Steven Spielberg’s 1993 massive blockbuster “Jurassic Park” (PG-13, 2hr 6min).

In Jurassic Park, paleontologists Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) are among a select group chosen to tour an island theme park populated by dinosaurs created from prehistoric DNA. While the park’s mastermind, billionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), assures everyone that the facility is safe, they find out otherwise when various ferocious predators break free and go on the hunt.

“Jurassic Park” is a spectacle of special effects and life-like animatronics, with some of Spielberg’s best sequences of sustained awe and sheer terror since “Jaws.”

The film festival brings in state of the art sound and projection, along with a new 32-foot blow up screen, to ensure the dinosaurs really do seem life like.

Beer, wine, popcorn, and soft drinks are available for purchase. Outside food and non-alcoholic drinks allowed. Outside alcoholic beverages prohibited. Blankets and low back chairs are suggested.

Friday, Aug. 13, Movies Under the Pines concludes with “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (PG-13, 2hr, 14min) about former scientist Galen Erso who lives on a farm with his wife and young daughter, Jyn. His peaceful existence comes crashing down when the evil Orson Krennic takes him away from his beloved family. Many years later, Galen becomes the Empire’s lead engineer for the most powerful weapon in the galaxy, the Death Star. Knowing that her father holds the key to its destruction, Jyn joins forces with a spy and other resistance fighters to steal the space station’s plans for the Rebel Alliance.

Gates open at 8 p.m. and the film will begin at sunset, except in Aug. when the gates open at 7:30 p.m. with the film beginning at 8 p.m.. Tickets $8/Per Person and $30/Family of 4. Tickets can be purchased online in advance at http://www.nevadacityfilmfestival.com or at the gate.

KNOW & GO WHAT: Nevada City Film Festival presents Movies Under the Pines WHEN: Fridays, July 9. Gates 8 p.m., Film Sunset WHERE: Pioneer Park Bandshell, 421 Nimrod St, Nevada City TICKETS: $8/GA, $30/Family of 4 INFO: http://www.nevadacityfilmfestival.com