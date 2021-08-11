Movies Under the Pines presents ‘Rogue One’ Friday

Nevada City Film Festival’s popular Movies Under the Pines summer series wraps this Friday, Aug. 13, at the Pioneer Park Bandshell in Nevada City, with a special screening of the 2016 epic sci-fi adventure “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (PG-13, 2hr 14min).

From Lucasfilm comes the first of the Star Wars standalone films, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction. This key event in the Star Wars timeline brings together ordinary people who choose to do extraordinary things, and in doing so, become part of something greater than themselves. The main cast consists of Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Riz Ahmed, Jiang Wen and Forest Whitaker.

“A tense, well-made spacefaring war movie about a desperate and demoralized band of insurgents standing up against a rising authoritarian regime,” wrote NPR about the film. While film blog Battleship Awaken wrote, “It’s the best Star Wars movie in nearly 40 years and it just may make you feel like standing up, cheering and wiping the tears from your eyes.”

The film festival brings in state of the art sound and projection, along with a new 32-foot blow up screen, to ensure the Death Star really does feel that big and menacing.

Beer, wine, popcorn, and soft drinks are available for purchase. Outside food and non-alcoholic drinks allowed. Outside alcoholic beverages prohibited. Blankets and low back chairs are suggested. Light sabers are optional, but encouraged.

Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the film will begin at sunset. Tickets $8/Per Person and $30/Family of 4. Tickets can be purchased online in advance at http://www.nevadacityfilmfestival.com or at the gate.

Due to the Delta variant of COVID-19, NCFF is asking attendees to wear their masks when in line for tickets and concessions. The festival will create “box seating” to create 6 feet spacing between groups.

