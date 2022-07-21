Movies Under the Pines continues Friday with The Goonies
Nevada City Film Festival’s popular Movies Under the Pines continues this Friday night at the Pioneer Park Bandshell in Nevada City with a screening of one of the most unforgettable 80s classic films The Goonies!
Steven Spielberg, Richard Donner (Lethal Weapon films) and Chris Columbus (Harry Potter films) collaborate to create an epic children’s adventure of subterranean caverns, sunken galleons and a fortune in lost pirate treasure waiting to be found by a group of friends known as the Goonies. With brothers Mikey (Sean Astin) and Brand’s (Josh Brolin) house slated for demolition by greedy land developers, the boys decide their only hope lies in finding a long-lost treasure. They uncover a treasure map and with their friends descend to a subterranean sea and an abandoned galleon in this fun-filled, fast-paced adventure. The film also stars a young Corey Feldman, Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Jeff Cohen, Martha Plimpton, and John Matuszak.
Released 37 years ago, The Goonies still holds up with critics and fans – “Original and sometimes bizarre, this is a timely reminder of what ‘kids’ movies’ can deliver in an era almost defined by superhero flicks and Disney franchise reboots,” wrote critic Kevin Maher of the Times (UK).
The film festival brings state of the art sound and projection, along with a 32ft blow up screen, to the beautiful lawn at Pioneer Park to create an outdoor cinematic experience the whole family will love.
This summer’s film series also includes screenings of Almost Famous on August 12 and the opening night of the 22nd annual Nevada City Film Festival on August 26.
Beer, wine, popcorn and soft drinks are available for purchase. Outside food and non-alcoholic drinks allowed. Outside alcoholic beverages prohibited. Blankets and low back chairs are strongly suggested.
Come early to picnic with your family. Gates open 7:30 p.m. and the film starts at sunset. Tickets are $8 for general admission and $30 for a family of four. Tickets available at the gate or online at http://www.nevadacityfilmfestival.com/mutp
WHAT: Nevada City Film Festival presents Movies Under the Pines
WHEN: Friday, July 22; Gates open at 7:30, Film starts at sunset
WHERE: Pioneer Park Bandshell, 421 Nimrod St., Nevada City,
TICKETS: $8/GA, $30/Family of 4
