Saving the best for last—Movies Under the Pines wraps up the summer season with the Academy Award-nominated hand-drawn masterpiece “Song of the Sea”, Friday, July 28 at the Pioneer Park Bandshell in Nevada City.

“Song of the Sea” follows the story of a 10-year-old Irish boy named Ben who discovers that his mute sister Saoirse, whom he blames for the apparent death of his mother, is a selkie who has to free faerie creatures from the Celtic goddess Macha.