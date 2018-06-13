Movie night! — First movie to show at Movies Under the Pines is ‘The Great Outdoors’

Movies Under the Pines kicks off this weekend with the perfect Father's Day movie, "The Great Outdoors" (Rated PG, 91 min), Saturday at the Pioneer Park Bandshell in Nevada City.

In this classic comedy, Chicago good guy Chet Ripley (John Candy) and his family head out to a much-needed vacation at a Wisconsin lake resort. However, things don't go quite as planed when his obnoxious brother-in-law (Dan Aykroyd) and his family crash the party uninvited. Tensions rise as a screwball comedy of epic proportions begins, and all hopes of a relaxing vacation end.

Released in 1988, "The Great Outdoors" is pure comedy gold. Written by John Hughes who is best known for such 1980s classics as "Breakfast Club," "Pretty in Pink," "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," "Weird Science"), the film stars two of Saturday Night Live's most famous comedians — John Candy and Dan Aykroyd.

John Candy rose to fame as a member of the Toronto branch of the Second City and through his appearances in such comedy films as "Stripes," "Splash," "Cool Runnings," "Home Alone," "Uncle Buck," as well as more dramatic roles in "Only the Lonely" and "JFK."

One of his most renowned onscreen performances was as Del Griffith, the loquacious shower-curtain ring salesman in the John Hughes comedy "Planes, Trains and Automobiles."

Canadian-American actor Dan Aykroyd was an original member of the "Not Ready for Prime Time Players" on Saturday Night Live (1975–79). A musical sketch he performed with John Belushi on SNL, The Blues Brothers, turned into an actual performing band and then the 1980 film "The Blues Brothers." He conceived and starred in "Ghostbusters" (1984). In 1990, he was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his work in the 1989 film "Driving Miss Daisy."

Recommended Stories For You

Annette Bening made her film debut in "The Great Outdoors." She has since gone on to be a four-time Academy Award nominee, and win the BAFTA for Best Actress and the Screen Actors Guild Award for her role in "American Beauty." She also won two Golden Globes for "Being Julia" and "The Kids Are All Right."

Presented by the Nevada City Film Festival, Movies Under the Pines brings in state of the art projection and sound to create an outdoor movie theatre on the grass at each venue.

Saturday night's movie is one of three film screening this summer that also includes "The Karate Kid" on July 28 and "Best in Show" on Aug. 18.

Beer, wine, popcorn, soft drinks, and other treats are available for purchase. Outside food and non-alcoholic drinks allowed. Outside alcoholic beverages prohibited. Ready made picnic baskets can be purchased ahead of time from BriarPatch Co-op.

Blankets and low back chairs are suggested.

Source: Nevada City Film Festival.