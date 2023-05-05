Special to The Union
Rehearsals for “The Last Five Years,” a musical set to debut at the Grass Valley Center for the Arts, Off Center Stage this Saturday at 7 p.m., began just over a month ago in David Endacott-Hicks’ home.
Endacott-Hicks is the artistic director of Lyric Rose, the Nevada County-based theater company. It includes a traveling enrichment program that benefits local public schools. “James and the Giant Peach: was staged at Grass Valley Charter in April, and “Fantastic Mr. Fox” is slated to debut May 20 at Deer Creek Elementary.
In this production of “The Last Five Years,” Endacott-Hicks will play one-half of a couple in a musical that depicts the simultaneous growth and decay of a romantic relationship between a writer and an actress.
His other half is played by Carey McCray, who was the Baker’s Wife alongside Endacott-Hicks as the Prince in Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods” this past January at the Nevada City Theatre.
Endacott-Hicks said he selected Judy Merrick and her partner Sky Seals as the show’s directors because the musical is generally performed with minimal blocking, and he “wanted someone who would think outside the box.”
Blocking the musical for the blackbox production was a feat, as the actors’ movement around the stage mirrors the music’s complexity.
“This show is often in a cabaret setting, even with a big audience,” Endacott-Hicks said. “It’s beautiful music — a beautiful mode of music.”
Merrick said Seals and her blocking is in conversation with the long, narrow stage featured in a blackbox meant to entertain no more than 80 people at once, which creates and invites attention to detail to promote intimacy.
“Everyone gets a front row seat at least twice,” Merrick said.
Merrick said shifting perspectives and timelines demonstrate how actors and directors collaborate to create a cohesive story of disintegration.
“There are no spoilers because you know that the marriage doesn’t make it,” Merrick said. The musical’s composer was actually sued by his ex-wife after it debuted off Broadway in 2002, she added.
Seals and Merrick fell in love on a New York stage while portraying a couple much like the one depicted in “The Last Five Years,” according to his directors note. The couple was active in the east coast theater scene in the early to mid-2000s — like Endacott-Hicks and McCray — but the foursome’s first meeting took place at a meet-and-greet at the Grass Valley Center for the Arts.
Endacott-Hicks said he has no trouble drawing out the talents of local artists. Merrick described him as “a beacon” for talent, adding that her own theatre teachers were integral in developing her confidence as both human and an actress. Now she feels privileged to be a part of Lyric Rose’s outreach program.
This musical does not necessarily have a happy ending, Merrick said, but the Lyric Rose company is interested in anything that stirs the conversation in the brain.
Co-director Sky Seals agrees.
“I’m learning about myself and how I view theater and how I articulate that,” Seals said. “There’s magic, beauty, wistfulness, immediacy as well as timelessness” in this blackbox production.