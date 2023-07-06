Mountain Ranch Winery is pleased to announce that on Saturday, July 8, from 6-8:30 p.m. a fantastic band, Rewind, with a wide variety of music great for dancing will be performing. This is also a great time to check out our new look tasting room; we have several amazing new wines many are old vine reserve wines. We also will have planted our new vineyard and our small fruit orchard. Come have a great time and visit with wine maker Bob Hoffman who will do FREE tastings from 12 to 2 p.m. Please adults only (over 21) and no pets. The winery is very pet friendly during non-event hours. Also feel free to bring your own food and snacks, just no outside drinks are allowed. Violators will have to leave. We have free water if you need a little wine break. Enjoy the great music, wine, food, bocce ball, Darts, and of course some great people at Mountain Ranch Winery. While you’re there, be sure to check out Lisa’s amazing new handmade pottery for sale in the tasting room. Come by and check out the newest winery in Nevada County. Mountain Ranch Winery is located at 14364 McCourtney Rd. in Grass Valley. Admission is free for wine club members; all others are only $5 each. RSVP by calling 209-747-7733 or emailing mountainranchwine@gmail.com or lisa.mountainranchwine@gmail.com.
