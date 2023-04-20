Mountain Ranch Winery is pleased to announce Saturday, April 22, from 5-7:30 p.m., they will host their first band of the year, Rewind. Rewind is a local favorite and our favorite band.
This is a great time to check out our new tasting room. We have several amazing new wines. Many are old vine reserve wines. We also will have planted our new vineyard and our small fruit orchard. Come have a great time and visit with wine maker Bob Hoffman who will do free tastings from noon to 3 p.m.
Please RSVP ASAP and get set to have a great day with Rewind in the beautiful Mountain Ranch Winery grounds.
Please adults only (over 21) and no pets. The winery is very pet friendly during nonevent hours. Also, feel free to bring your own food and snacks just no outside drinks. Thank you.
Enjoy the great music, wine, food, bocce ball, darts, and of course some great people at Mountain Ranch Winery. While you’re there, be sure to check out the amazing new handmade pottery for sale in Lisa’s studio.
Come by and check out the newest winery in Nevada County. Mountain Ranch Winery is located at 14364 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley. Admission is free for wine club members; all others are only $5 each. RSVP by calling (209) 747-7733 or emailing mountainranchwine@gmail.com or lisa.mountainranchwine@gmail.com.