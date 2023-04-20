MountainRanchWinery-PRO-042023

Rewind will be playing classic rock ‘n roll at Mountain Ranch Winery on Saturday, April 22. This is the winery’s first band of the year.

 Submitted photo

Mountain Ranch Winery is pleased to announce Saturday, April 22, from 5-7:30 p.m., they will host their first band of the year, Rewind. Rewind is a local favorite and our favorite band.

This is a great time to check out our new tasting room. We have several amazing new wines. Many are old vine reserve wines. We also will have planted our new vineyard and our small fruit orchard. Come have a great time and visit with wine maker Bob Hoffman who will do free tastings from noon to 3 p.m.