Jazz harpist Motoshi Kosako and fretless bass phenom Michael Manring join forces for an evening of extraordinary music. Opening the show will be fusion guitarist Perry Mills (Objects in the Mirror) with his all-star band.

Motoshi Kosako was born in the sister city of Sacramento, Matsuyama City, Japan. Motoshi began his long pursuit of music at three years of age, with the piano, then continued with the guitar.