Mosaic artist featured during Second Saturday Spotlight

Lori Humphrey explains how she creates her Mosaic Creations.

Submitted photo

Lori Humphrey, a native Californian, lives in the beautiful Gold Country of Northern California. She specializes in creating whimsical and colorful mosaics using glass, tile, and ceramic.

Lori is drawn to florals and color in her work and enjoys brightening up a room with the fun, yet realistic mosaics that capture the light and shine.

Lori enjoys creating tribute guitars to memorialize musical artists and their songs. She has created many guitars including the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Elton John, David Bowie & Eagles and takes on special requests to create a forever memory of artists that have special meaning to others.

Dancing in the Moonlight mosaic by artist Lori Humphrey.

Submitted photo

She creates 3-D, window, and wall mosaics, and happily accepts commissions and teaches classes.

“For years, I’ve been grateful for being able to connect my passion for mosaic art and the incredible people that have brought my pieces into their homes,“ Humphrey said. ”I’m currently focusing on incredible commissioned pieces that my clients have requested as well as colorful pieces for inside your home, out in your garden, or as a gift for friends and loved ones. You can also find my work in multiple galleries across the amazing state of California.”

Oliver the Owl mosaic by artist Lori Humphrey.

Submitted photo

Art Works Gallery Co-op exhibits a high quality collection of artwork from local artists featuring, furniture, paintings, photography, ceramics, fiber arts, woodworking, glass, sculptures and mixed-media, and is an award winning artists cooperative, voted Best Art Gallery by The Union readers for the past six years.

The gallery is currently open 7 days a week: Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m.to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.to 5 p.m.

“He Loves Me” mosaic by artist Lori Humphrey.

Submitted photo

We are following CDC guidelines to keep our staff and customers safe. If you prefer to shop online, you can find us at http://www.artworksgalleryco-op.com/

Know & Go WHO: Lori Humphrey, Mosaic Creations WHAT: Second Saturday Spotlight WHERE: 113 Mill Street, Grass Valley WHEN: Saturday, July 9 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. CONTACT: nestingathome.etsy.com

Source: Art Works Gallery