Mosaic artist featured during Second Saturday Spotlight
Lori Humphrey, a native Californian, lives in the beautiful Gold Country of Northern California. She specializes in creating whimsical and colorful mosaics using glass, tile, and ceramic.
Lori is drawn to florals and color in her work and enjoys brightening up a room with the fun, yet realistic mosaics that capture the light and shine.
Lori enjoys creating tribute guitars to memorialize musical artists and their songs. She has created many guitars including the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Elton John, David Bowie & Eagles and takes on special requests to create a forever memory of artists that have special meaning to others.
She creates 3-D, window, and wall mosaics, and happily accepts commissions and teaches classes.
“For years, I’ve been grateful for being able to connect my passion for mosaic art and the incredible people that have brought my pieces into their homes,“ Humphrey said. ”I’m currently focusing on incredible commissioned pieces that my clients have requested as well as colorful pieces for inside your home, out in your garden, or as a gift for friends and loved ones. You can also find my work in multiple galleries across the amazing state of California.”
Art Works Gallery Co-op exhibits a high quality collection of artwork from local artists featuring, furniture, paintings, photography, ceramics, fiber arts, woodworking, glass, sculptures and mixed-media, and is an award winning artists cooperative, voted Best Art Gallery by The Union readers for the past six years.
The gallery is currently open 7 days a week: Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m.to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.to 5 p.m.
We are following CDC guidelines to keep our staff and customers safe. If you prefer to shop online, you can find us at http://www.artworksgalleryco-op.com/
WHO: Lori Humphrey, Mosaic Creations
WHAT: Second Saturday Spotlight
WHERE: 113 Mill Street, Grass Valley
WHEN: Saturday, July 9 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
CONTACT: nestingathome.etsy.com
Source: Art Works Gallery
Mosaic artist featured during Second Saturday Spotlight
Lori Humphrey, a native Californian, lives in the beautiful Gold Country of Northern California. She specializes in creating whimsical and colorful mosaics using glass, tile, and ceramic.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User