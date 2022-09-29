More than 60 vintage trailers ‘glamping’ at the Nevada County Fairgrounds this weekend
Special to Prospector
Vintage trailers are all the rage and a large group of “Glampers” are on their way to the Nevada County Fairgrounds Campground this weekend.
The campers will be participating in many local events and are hosting a free open house for the public on Saturday, October 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Come see over 60 vintage trailers including Airstreams, Shastas, Boles Aeros, Cardnials, and many more. The owner of each trailer will be present to answer questions and give details about their special rig. Come find out how each trailer was preserved or refurbished.
Some vintage merchandise will be for sale. Most of the trailers will be open and decorated with themed memorabilia. Lazy Dog ice cream will be available for sale and parking is free.
This is a free event that is family friendly. Enter through Gate 4 at the Fairgrounds and follow the signs!
