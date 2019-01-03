More KVMR 2018 Year in Review
January 3, 2019
They still can't agree on the best music of the year, but that's what happens when your all-volunteer KVMR 89.5 FM broadcasters name their top 10 albums from 2018. You see, the station plays probably 30 different genres of music, if not more. Here are samples from a variety of broadcasters on KVMR (89.5 FM), kvmrx.org and The Bridge (105.7 FM):
Laura Miller – Diamonds & Rust – Alternating Saturdays 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Joan Baez – Whistle Down The Wind – Concord
Lucy Kaplansky – Everyday Street
Kate Wolf – Live In Mendocino – OWL
Rosanne Cash – She Remembers Everything – Blue Note
John Prine – The Tree Of Forgiveness – Oh Boy
Todd Wahoske – Todd's Two Too! – Alternating Fridays 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Janelle Monae – Dirty Computer – Bad Boy
The Breeders – All Nerve – 4AD
Beach House – 7 – Sub Pop
Father John Misty – God's Favorite Customer – Sub Pop
Parquet Courts – Wide Awake! – Rough Trade
Amen Dunes – Freedom – Sacred Bones
Against All Logic – 2012-2017 – Other People
Nine Inch Nails – Bad Witch – The Null Corporation
U.S. Girls – In a Poem Unlimited – 4AD
Black Thought – Streams of Thought, Vol. 1 – Human Re Sources
Kim Rogers – Good Stuff – Thursdays 2 p.m.to 4 p.m.
Tommy Emmanuel – Accomplice One – CGP
Lindsay Lou & the Flatbellys – Southland
Erin Costello – Down Below, Status Quo – Seayou
Tami Neilson – Sassafrass – Outside Music
The Travelin' McCourys – S/T
Folk Soul Revival – S/T
Jon Cleary – Dyna-Mite – FHQ
Kelly Willis – Back Being Blue – Premium
Robbie Fulks & Linda Gail Lewis – Wild! Wild! Wild! – Bloodshot
The California Honeydrops – Call It Home, Vol. 1 & 2 – Tubtone
Greg Jewett – Music Magazine – Alternating Mondays 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Laurie Anderson & The Kronos Quartet – Landfall – Nonesuch
Atmosphere – Mi Vida Local – Rhymesayers
Cat Power – Wanderer – Domino
Cowboy Junkies – All That Reckoning – Latent Recordings
Karavan Sarai – Painted Sands – Electrofone
Ray Lamontagne – Part of the Light – Stone Dwarf
Emel Mathlouthi – Ensenity – Partisan
Sofi Tukker – Treehouse – Ultra
Thievery Corporation – Treasures from the Temple – ESL
Conner Youngblood – Cheyenne – Counter
Miss Jiff – Resilience Radio – Thursdays 10 a.m. to noon
Thana Redhawk – Fires Of Thunder – Medicine Frequency
Sihasin – Fight Like A Woman – Tacoho
Bear Fox – Life Blanket – Ohgwalee
Goodshield Aguilar & Mignon Geli – Soul-A-Mente 2 – Sovereign
Midnight Shine – High Road
V/A – Something Inside Is Broken (OCR) – On Native Ground
Laurie DesJardins – The New Brick Road – Alternating Fridays 10 a.m. to noon
Low Lily – 10,000 Days Like These – Mad River Records
Connla – The Next Chapter
Oliver the Crow – Oliver the Crow
Anne Sumner – Beacon
Kittel & Co. – Whorls – Compass
Joan Baez – Whistle Down the Wind – Concord
Kyle Carey – The Art of Forgetting – Riverboat
Imar – Avalanche – Big Mann
The Fretless – Live From the Art Farm
Charlotte Peterson – Morning Show – Alternating Fridays 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Birds of Chicago – Love in Wartime – Signature Sounds
Christine And The Queens – Chris – Because Music
Macy Gray – Ruby – Mack Avenue
Imagine Dragons – Origins – Interscope
The Revivalists – Take Good Care – Loma Vista
Thievery Corporation – Treasures From The Temple – ESL
Polish Ambassador & The Diplomatic Scandal – Jumpsuit
Keller Williams – Sans – Freaky Disc
Johnny Gallagher – Music Magazine – Tuesdays 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – Tearing At The Seams – Stax
Durand Jones & The Indications – S/T – Dead Oceans
Shemekia Copeland – America's Child – Alligator
Wynton Marsalis – United We Swing – Blue Engine
Eric Flaherty
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – Tearing At The Seams – Stax
Jimi Hendrix – Both Sides Of The Sky – Legacy
Charles Lloyd + The Marvels – Vanished Gardens – Capitol
Darlingside – Extralife – More Doug
The Marcus King Band – Carolina Confessions – Fantasy
Bill Emerson – Trance-It Lounge – Alternating Tuesdays 10 p.m. to midnight
Objekt – Cocoon Crush – PAN
Ital Tek – Bodied – Planet Mu
Daniel Avery – Song For Alpha – Mute
John Hopkins – Singularity – Domino
Oneohtrix Point Never – Age Of – Warp
Skee Mask – Compro – llian Tape
DJ Koze – Knock Knock – Pampa
Laurel Halo – Raw Silk Uncut Wood – Latency
The Field – Infinite Moment – Kompakt
Dennis Brunnenmeyer – Nevada City Limits – Alternating Fridays 10 a.m. to noon
Becky Buller – Crepe Paper Heart – Dark Shadow
Dom Flemons – Black Cowboys – Smithsonian Folkways
Joe Weed – Two Steps West of the Mississippi – Highland
Kaia Kater – Grenades Smithsonian – Folkways Recordings
Pharis & Jason Romero – Sweet Old Religion – LULA
Sister Sadie – Sister Sadie II – Pinecastle
Tellico – Woven Waters – Organic
The Honeysuckle Possums – More Possums!
The Jellyman's Daughter – Dead Reckoning – Boat Duck
The Slocan Ramblers – Queen City Jubilee
Mat Riley – Open Floor Mat – Mondays 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. (KVMRx)
Preoccupations – New Material – Jagjaguwar
Superchunk – What a Time to Be Alive – Merge
Dream Wife – S/T – Lucky Number
Beach House – 7 – Sub Pop
Lucy Dacus – Historian – Matador
Iceage – Beyondless – Matador
Marlon Williams – Make Way For Love – Dead Oceans
Field Music – Open Here – Memphis Industries
U.S. Girls – In A Poem Unlimited – 4AD
Renata Zeiguer – Old Ghost – Northern Spy
John Adams – Early Morning Ramble – Alternating Fridays 4 a.m. to 7 a.m.
John Prine – The Tree Of Forgiveness – Oh Boy
Barwick & Siegfried – Stones & Gravel – FGM
Willie Watson – Folksinger Vol. 2 – Acony
The Travelin' McCourys – S/T
Byrd & Street – Eighty Dollar Guitar
Alan Barnosky – Old Freight
Balsam Range – Mountain Overture – Mountain Home
Rita Hosking – For Real
Achilles Wheel – Sanctuary
Birds of Chicago – Love in Wartime – Signature Sounds
Jeffrey Philpott – Radio Nomadica – Alternating Saturdays 10 p.m. to midnight
Thievery Corporation – Treasures From The Temple – ESL
Nightmares On Wax – Shape The Future – Warp
Moderator – Sinner's Syndrome – Melting
Felton Pruitt – Fat Music Radio – Mondays 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
John Hiatt – The Eclipse Sessions – New West
John Prine – The Tree Of Forgiveness – Oh Boy
Dave Alvin & Jimmy Dale Gilmore – Downey to Lubbock – Yep Roc
Rita Hosking – For Real
I See Hawks In L.A. – Live And Never Learn – Western Seeds
Achilles Wheel – Sanctuary
Willie Nelson – Last Man Standing – Legacy
Blackberry Smoke – Find A Light – Earache
Barwick & Siegfried – Stones & Gravel
Loretta Lynn – Wouldn't It Be Great – Legacy
Larry Casserly – Boomerang Beat
Neko Case – Hell-on – Anti-
Snow Patrol – Wildness – Polydor
Yo La Tengo – There's a Riot Going On – Matador
Nick Lowe – Tokyo Bay/Crying Inside – Yep Roc
Johnny Marr – Call the Comet – New Voodoo
Sister Sparrow – Gold – Thirty Tigers
The Struts – Young & Dangerous – Interscope
Laurie DesJardins – The New Brick Road – Alternating Fridays 10 a.m. to noon
Low Lily – 10,000 Days Like These – Mad River Records
Connla – The Next Chapter
Oliver the Crow – Oliver the Crow
Anne Sumner – Beacon
Kittel & Co. – Whorls – Compass
Joan Baez – Whistle Down the Wind – Concord
Kyle Carey – The Art of Forgetting – Riverboat
Imar – Avalanche – Big Mann
The Fretless – Live From the Art Farm
FatFinger – The Beatslinger – Thursdays 10 p.m. to midnight (KVMRx)
Bob Moses – Battle Lines – Domino
Dirtwire – Road Goes All Night – Beats Antique
MGMT – Little Dark Age – Columbia
Sofi Tukker – Treehouse – Ultra Music
Ralph Henson – Blues Spectrum – Alternating Sundays 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Aki Kumar – Hindi Man Blues – Little Village Foundation
Marcel Smith – Everybody Needs Love – Little Village Foundation
Marcia Ball – Shine Bright – Alligator
Jodi Selene
Dessa – Chime – Doomtree
Shemekia Copeland – America's Child – Alligator
Jackie Greene – The Modern Lives 1 & 2 – Blue Rose Music
Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps – Here in Babylon – Jesi-Lu
Tyler Cook
Low – Double Negative – Sub Pop
Pressure Highway – S/T
Snail Mail – Lush – Matador
Julia Holter – Aviary – Domino
Cold Beat – A Simple Reflection – Dark Entries
Rabbit Island – Deep In The Big – Bedroom Suck
The Magnificent Tape Band – The Subtle Art Of Distraction – ATA
Screaming Females – All At Once – Don Giovanni
