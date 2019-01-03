More KVMR 2018 Year in Review

They still can't agree on the best music of the year, but that's what happens when your all-volunteer KVMR 89.5 FM broadcasters name their top 10 albums from 2018. You see, the station plays probably 30 different genres of music, if not more. Here are samples from a variety of broadcasters on KVMR (89.5 FM), kvmrx.org and The Bridge (105.7 FM):

Laura Miller – Diamonds & Rust – Alternating Saturdays 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Joan Baez – Whistle Down The Wind – Concord

Lucy Kaplansky – Everyday Street

Kate Wolf – Live In Mendocino – OWL

Rosanne Cash – She Remembers Everything – Blue Note

John Prine – The Tree Of Forgiveness – Oh Boy

Todd Wahoske – Todd's Two Too! – Alternating Fridays 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Janelle Monae – Dirty Computer – Bad Boy

The Breeders – All Nerve – 4AD

Beach House – 7 – Sub Pop

Father John Misty – God's Favorite Customer – Sub Pop

Parquet Courts – Wide Awake! – Rough Trade

Amen Dunes – Freedom – Sacred Bones

Against All Logic – 2012-2017 – Other People

Nine Inch Nails – Bad Witch – The Null Corporation

U.S. Girls – In a Poem Unlimited – 4AD

Black Thought – Streams of Thought, Vol. 1 – Human Re Sources

Kim Rogers – Good Stuff – Thursdays 2 p.m.to 4 p.m.

Tommy Emmanuel – Accomplice One – CGP

Lindsay Lou & the Flatbellys – Southland

Erin Costello – Down Below, Status Quo – Seayou

Tami Neilson – Sassafrass – Outside Music

The Travelin' McCourys – S/T

Folk Soul Revival – S/T

Jon Cleary – Dyna-Mite – FHQ

Kelly Willis – Back Being Blue – Premium

Robbie Fulks & Linda Gail Lewis – Wild! Wild! Wild! – Bloodshot

The California Honeydrops – Call It Home, Vol. 1 & 2 – Tubtone

Greg Jewett – Music Magazine – Alternating Mondays 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Laurie Anderson & The Kronos Quartet – Landfall – Nonesuch

Atmosphere – Mi Vida Local – Rhymesayers

Cat Power – Wanderer – Domino

Cowboy Junkies – All That Reckoning – Latent Recordings

Karavan Sarai – Painted Sands – Electrofone

Ray Lamontagne – Part of the Light – Stone Dwarf

Emel Mathlouthi – Ensenity – Partisan

Sofi Tukker – Treehouse – Ultra

Thievery Corporation – Treasures from the Temple – ESL

Conner Youngblood – Cheyenne – Counter

Miss Jiff – Resilience Radio – Thursdays 10 a.m. to noon

Thana Redhawk – Fires Of Thunder – Medicine Frequency

Sihasin – Fight Like A Woman – Tacoho

Bear Fox – Life Blanket – Ohgwalee

Goodshield Aguilar & Mignon Geli – Soul-A-Mente 2 – Sovereign

Midnight Shine – High Road

V/A – Something Inside Is Broken (OCR) – On Native Ground

Laurie DesJardins – The New Brick Road – Alternating Fridays 10 a.m. to noon

Low Lily – 10,000 Days Like These – Mad River Records

Connla – The Next Chapter

Oliver the Crow – Oliver the Crow

Anne Sumner – Beacon

Kittel & Co. – Whorls – Compass

Joan Baez – Whistle Down the Wind – Concord

Kyle Carey – The Art of Forgetting – Riverboat

Imar – Avalanche – Big Mann

The Fretless – Live From the Art Farm

Charlotte Peterson – Morning Show – Alternating Fridays 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Birds of Chicago – Love in Wartime – Signature Sounds

Christine And The Queens – Chris – Because Music

Macy Gray – Ruby – Mack Avenue

Imagine Dragons – Origins – Interscope

The Revivalists – Take Good Care – Loma Vista

Thievery Corporation – Treasures From The Temple – ESL

Polish Ambassador & The Diplomatic Scandal – Jumpsuit

Keller Williams – Sans – Freaky Disc

Johnny Gallagher – Music Magazine – Tuesdays 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – Tearing At The Seams – Stax

Durand Jones & The Indications – S/T – Dead Oceans

Shemekia Copeland – America's Child – Alligator

Wynton Marsalis – United We Swing – Blue Engine

Eric Flaherty

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – Tearing At The Seams – Stax

Jimi Hendrix – Both Sides Of The Sky – Legacy

Charles Lloyd + The Marvels – Vanished Gardens – Capitol

Darlingside – Extralife – More Doug

The Marcus King Band – Carolina Confessions – Fantasy

Bill Emerson – Trance-It Lounge – Alternating Tuesdays 10 p.m. to midnight

Objekt – Cocoon Crush – PAN

Ital Tek – Bodied – Planet Mu

Daniel Avery – Song For Alpha – Mute

John Hopkins – Singularity – Domino

Oneohtrix Point Never – Age Of – Warp

Skee Mask – Compro – llian Tape

DJ Koze – Knock Knock – Pampa

Laurel Halo – Raw Silk Uncut Wood – Latency

The Field – Infinite Moment – Kompakt

Dennis Brunnenmeyer – Nevada City Limits – Alternating Fridays 10 a.m. to noon

Becky Buller – Crepe Paper Heart – Dark Shadow

Dom Flemons – Black Cowboys – Smithsonian Folkways

Joe Weed – Two Steps West of the Mississippi – Highland

Kaia Kater – Grenades Smithsonian – Folkways Recordings

Pharis & Jason Romero – Sweet Old Religion – LULA

Sister Sadie – Sister Sadie II – Pinecastle

Tellico – Woven Waters – Organic

The Honeysuckle Possums – More Possums!

The Jellyman's Daughter – Dead Reckoning – Boat Duck

The Slocan Ramblers – Queen City Jubilee

Mat Riley – Open Floor Mat – Mondays 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. (KVMRx)

Preoccupations – New Material – Jagjaguwar

Superchunk – What a Time to Be Alive – Merge

Dream Wife – S/T – Lucky Number

Beach House – 7 – Sub Pop

Lucy Dacus – Historian – Matador

Iceage – Beyondless – Matador

Marlon Williams – Make Way For Love – Dead Oceans

Field Music – Open Here – Memphis Industries

U.S. Girls – In A Poem Unlimited – 4AD

Renata Zeiguer – Old Ghost – Northern Spy

John Adams – Early Morning Ramble – Alternating Fridays 4 a.m. to 7 a.m.

John Prine – The Tree Of Forgiveness – Oh Boy

Barwick & Siegfried – Stones & Gravel – FGM

Willie Watson – Folksinger Vol. 2 – Acony

The Travelin' McCourys – S/T

Byrd & Street – Eighty Dollar Guitar

Alan Barnosky – Old Freight

Balsam Range – Mountain Overture – Mountain Home

Rita Hosking – For Real

Achilles Wheel – Sanctuary

Birds of Chicago – Love in Wartime – Signature Sounds

Jeffrey Philpott – Radio Nomadica – Alternating Saturdays 10 p.m. to midnight

Thievery Corporation – Treasures From The Temple – ESL

Nightmares On Wax – Shape The Future – Warp

Moderator – Sinner's Syndrome – Melting

Felton Pruitt – Fat Music Radio – Mondays 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

John Hiatt – The Eclipse Sessions – New West

John Prine – The Tree Of Forgiveness – Oh Boy

Dave Alvin & Jimmy Dale Gilmore – Downey to Lubbock – Yep Roc

Rita Hosking – For Real

I See Hawks In L.A. – Live And Never Learn – Western Seeds

Achilles Wheel – Sanctuary

Willie Nelson – Last Man Standing – Legacy

Blackberry Smoke – Find A Light – Earache

Barwick & Siegfried – Stones & Gravel

Loretta Lynn – Wouldn't It Be Great – Legacy

Larry Casserly – Boomerang Beat

Neko Case – Hell-on – Anti-

Snow Patrol – Wildness – Polydor

Yo La Tengo – There's a Riot Going On – Matador

Nick Lowe – Tokyo Bay/Crying Inside – Yep Roc

Johnny Marr – Call the Comet – New Voodoo

Sister Sparrow – Gold – Thirty Tigers

The Struts – Young & Dangerous – Interscope

Laurie DesJardins – The New Brick Road – Alternating Fridays 10 a.m. to noon

Low Lily – 10,000 Days Like These – Mad River Records

Connla – The Next Chapter

Oliver the Crow – Oliver the Crow

Anne Sumner – Beacon

Kittel & Co. – Whorls – Compass

Joan Baez – Whistle Down the Wind – Concord

Kyle Carey – The Art of Forgetting – Riverboat

Imar – Avalanche – Big Mann

The Fretless – Live From the Art Farm

FatFinger – The Beatslinger – Thursdays 10 p.m. to midnight (KVMRx)

Bob Moses – Battle Lines – Domino

Dirtwire – Road Goes All Night – Beats Antique

MGMT – Little Dark Age – Columbia

Sofi Tukker – Treehouse – Ultra Music

Ralph Henson – Blues Spectrum – Alternating Sundays 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Aki Kumar – Hindi Man Blues – Little Village Foundation

Marcel Smith – Everybody Needs Love – Little Village Foundation

Marcia Ball – Shine Bright – Alligator

Jodi Selene

Dessa – Chime – Doomtree

Shemekia Copeland – America's Child – Alligator

Jackie Greene – The Modern Lives 1 & 2 – Blue Rose Music

Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps – Here in Babylon – Jesi-Lu

Tyler Cook

Low – Double Negative – Sub Pop

Pressure Highway – S/T

Snail Mail – Lush – Matador

Julia Holter – Aviary – Domino

Cold Beat – A Simple Reflection – Dark Entries

Rabbit Island – Deep In The Big – Bedroom Suck

The Magnificent Tape Band – The Subtle Art Of Distraction – ATA

Screaming Females – All At Once – Don Giovanni