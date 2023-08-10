Lutheran - Photo courtesy of Toby Thomas-Rose.png
Photo courtesy of Toby Thomas-Rose

On Sunday, August 13 at 4 p.m., Arts@Peace will present local piano prodigy Toby Thomas-Rose in concert.

Thomas-Rose has performed in venues across North America and overseas. He holds his bachelor’s degree in piano performance at California State University Northridge and will soon be going to Europe to continue his studies. You may have had the experience of hearing him in past Arts@Peace concerts. This solo recital will feature a wide variety of classical pieces that will demonstrate his mastery.