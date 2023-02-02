MoonShine Crazy has become one of the hottest modern country bands based in Sacramento. Paying their dues by playing every honky-tonk dive bar in Northern California, MoonShine Crazy now opens for artists such as Nashville Country Superstar Jimmie Allen and Legendary Country Music Supergroup, Lonestar.

Comprised of Jessica Spaid (Lead Vocalist, Rhythm Guitar & Mandolin), Mark Coudriet (Drums & Vocals), Ritch Shefke (Bass & Vocals), and Dave “Shoobie” Shafer (Lead Guitar & Vocals), MSC has become a sensation. With numerous sold out shows, they continue to take live music goers by storm.