MoonShine Crazy has become one of the hottest modern country bands based in Sacramento. Paying their dues by playing every honky-tonk dive bar in Northern California, MoonShine Crazy now opens for artists such as Nashville Country Superstar Jimmie Allen and Legendary Country Music Supergroup, Lonestar.
Comprised of Jessica Spaid (Lead Vocalist, Rhythm Guitar & Mandolin), Mark Coudriet (Drums & Vocals), Ritch Shefke (Bass & Vocals), and Dave “Shoobie” Shafer (Lead Guitar & Vocals), MSC has become a sensation. With numerous sold out shows, they continue to take live music goers by storm.
The band released their first single “The American Way” on July 3, 2020, and it has become their patriotic anthem. Ritch Shefke served in the US Army and the band has deep roots with first responders and veterans.
Dynamic high-energy performers, MSC plays covers of all-time best country hits as well as their original music, adding “guilty pleasure” flavor with surprising Top 40 and rock classics.
KNOW & GO WHAT: MoonShine Crazy WHERE: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn CA WHEN: Saturday, February 4, 7:30 p.m. MORE INFO: $20 (+ $6 fees); AuburnStateTheatre.org or 530-885-0156 {related_content_uuid}549743d7-ff37-492f-802b-6389e5b0d485{/related_content_uuid}