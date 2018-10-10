Monday Cabaret — Halloween Scream!: Music, magic, vaudeville, circus, and more at the Nevada Theatre

INFO: This is an 18 and over event. For more information all Heather at 530-913-3674 or send an email to truthordaredance@gmail.com

TICKETS: $15 advanced $20 at the door, or online at Tiny.CC/MondayCabaret

WHAT: Halloween Scream! The first Monday Cabaret show

A chill is in the air, and not just because fall has almost arrived. Truth or Dare Productions is getting ready for Halloween and it's time to sink your nighttime teeth into a showcase treat.

On Monday, Oct. 15, at 7:30 p.m. comes Halloween Scream, the show with acts that have more bite than a werewolf with rabies, according to a release.

This wickedly "boo-tiful" cabaret experience will be featuring goolish magic, hair-raising music, and up-to-no-good burlesque acts, along with a few surprises.

Halloween Scream is a killer cabaret stage show complete with fang-tastic vampires, hell inspired sultry dance, and mischievous characters gone dead creepy.

Performances by Nick Fedoroff, Andria Starling, Dossi De La Rue, Cha Cha Bernadette, Cybil Unrest, Patty Le Melt, Whiskey Kiss and more.

Source: Truth or Dare Productions