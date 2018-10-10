 Monday Cabaret — Halloween Scream!: Music, magic, vaudeville, circus, and more at the Nevada Theatre | TheUnion.com

Monday Cabaret — Halloween Scream!: Music, magic, vaudeville, circus, and more at the Nevada Theatre

Submitted to Prospector
Submitted photo to Prospector

Truth or Dare Productions is ramping up for its Monday Cabaret, Halloween Scream, at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15, at the Nevada Theatre. The show will feature performances by Nick Fedoroff, Andria Starling, Dossi De La Rue, Cha Cha Bernadette, Cybil Unrest, Patty Le Melt, Whiskey Kiss, and more.

A chill is in the air, and not just because fall has almost arrived. Truth or Dare Productions is getting ready for Halloween and it's time to sink your nighttime teeth into a showcase treat.

On Monday, Oct. 15, at 7:30 p.m. comes Halloween Scream, the show with acts that have more bite than a werewolf with rabies, according to a release.

This wickedly "boo-tiful" cabaret experience will be featuring goolish magic, hair-raising music, and up-to-no-good burlesque acts, along with a few surprises.

Halloween Scream is a killer cabaret stage show complete with fang-tastic vampires, hell inspired sultry dance, and mischievous characters gone dead creepy.

Performances by Nick Fedoroff, Andria Starling, Dossi De La Rue, Cha Cha Bernadette, Cybil Unrest, Patty Le Melt, Whiskey Kiss and more.

For more information or for inquiries about performing in the Monday Cabaret call Heather at 530-913-3674 or send an email to truthordaredance@gmail.com.

Recommended Stories For You

Source: Truth or Dare Productions

KNOW & GO

WHAT: Halloween Scream! The first Monday Cabaret show

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15

WHERE: Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad Street, Nevada City

TICKETS: $15 advanced $20 at the door, or online at Tiny.CC/MondayCabaret

INFO: This is an 18 and over event. For more information all Heather at 530-913-3674 or send an email to truthordaredance@gmail.com