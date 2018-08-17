Monarchs & milkweed: Redbud Chapter of California Native Plant Society hold a special talk with Bonnie Bradt and Kate Brennan

One of the special treasures of life in Nevada and Placer Counties is that Monarch butterflies are native here. On the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 29, learn how to raise Monarchs, with the Redbud Chapter of the California Native Plant Society at Madelyn Helling Library.

Bonnie Bradt and Kate Brennan, both members of the Nevada County Master Gardener team of "Monarch Wranglers," will share information about planting and growing native milkweed and other pollinator plants to attract Monarch butterflies. They'll relate their personal experiences rearing Monarch butterflies and provide information on best practices for doing so at home.

In addition, they will be discussing the state of our western Monarch population and what individuals can do to help.

Bradt holds a BS in Zoology and an MS in Entomology from UC Davis. She worked for over 40 years as a research scientist, mostly in biochemistry. She has authored or co-authored 28 scientific papers and two book chapters.

She joined the Master Gardeners in 2005 and gladly became the group's resident entomologist. She has given public workshops and presentations for many years, mostly on entomology-related subjects.

Brennan became a Master Gardener in 2013 and began rearing Monarch caterpillars after attending a workshop on Monarchs and milkweed. She is also a member of CNPS and Sierra Foothills Audubon Society.

Bradt and Brennan's talk will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, at the Madelyn Helling Library, 980 Helling Way, Nevada City. Their talk is part of Redbud's year-long Passionate About Native Plants lecture series. Stay tuned for others.

Hear experts explore, teach and share research about, and advocate for, our diverse and beautiful foothill native plants. For more information, contact nativeplanthelp@redbud-cnps.org.

Source: Redbud Chapter of California Native Plant Society