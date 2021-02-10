‘Molten gold’: Eye of the Avocado founder Jes Taber to host brunch class for BriarPatch this weekend

This Saturday, Feb. 13 Taber will teach an online class, “Egg Me On: Bubbles & Brunch” for BriarPatch Food Co-op from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Chef Jes Taber takes eggs seriously.

“I’ve been making things with eggs my whole career. I personally think egg yolk is the most delicious thing in the world. It’s molten lava gold that we get to eat.”

Taber is the founder of “Eye of the Avocado” and has worn many culinary hats since she first began cooking professionally in her 20s. From personal chef to caterer and online cooking instructor this Egg Queen is known for her mouth-watering, herb-centered & lemon-soaked, simple, nourishing and rustic fare made with love and driven by health.

This Saturday, Feb. 13 Taber will teach an online class, “Egg Me On: Bubbles & Brunch” for BriarPatch Food Co-op from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The informal class designed for Valentine sweethearts, friends and family loved ones encourages folks to wear pajamas as they cook from their home kitchens. Co-op owners will receive $5 store credit to purchase class ingredients.

The menu includes cream baked eggs with toast points, Green Goddess dressed bitter greens mixed with arugula, billionaire’s bacon or vegan quick perfect beans and mimosas.

Taber is somewhat of a legend in the foodie world for her 7-minute egg – “seven minutes to heaven” – a centerpiece of egg sandwiches that a reporter from LA Weekly once drove 455-miles to sink her teeth into.

“If you can cook a perfect egg, you would understand why I love eggs so much,” said Taber who regularly buys the highest quality local eggs she can find at The Co-op.

Taber knows food. For years, she lived in San Francisco and the Bay Area working at some of the best eateries the city has to offer – Tartine Bakery, Bi-Rite Market, The Village Market, Blue Bottle Coffee and Terroir Wine Bar. She learned the art of slow food while living and studying in Florence, Italy at the sweet age of 20. With a background in education, Jes enjoys helping folks de-mystify food and cooking basics.

Learn more and buy tickets: https://bit.ly/3jxVW8M

Source: Briar Patch Co-op