Mixed media art: Local female artist fuses taxidermy, ceramic sculpture and metal work to exhibit her work during the Friday Art Walk at Industrial in Nevada City

Hollie Dilley, 38, is a local studio artist working at home in Grass Valley and her studio on North Bloomfield Rd., Nevada City. For 10 years, she has focused on animal forms and blended intricate ceramic work with detailed accents from other mediums such as metals, glass, and more recently, taxidermied animal skins.

Starting with metal fabricated sculptures, she was soon led towards ceramics, where she could get the textures and details she wanted, considering her main focus is animals and the role they play in our consciousness. After moving to Nevada County four years ago, and despite focusing most of her attention on raising her now 4-year-old son Dash, Dilley has been drawn to using found animals in her work.

She has worked with such animals as squirrels, coyotes, rabbits, and much more. With her ceramic and metal working prowess, she is able to bring her art to a whole new level with her taxidermy-style pieces. All of her new work will be shown at Industrial at the Nevada City Friday Art Walk on July 6.

Dilley's contribution to the local and national art scene is expansive. She has shown at such events as:

SOFA, the most reputable Sculpture show in the U.S. located in Chicago, Ill.

Multidisciplinary Approach to Psychedilic Substances (MAPS) in Oakland.

Recommended Stories For You

Other places you have seen her work include:

Heartwood Café: She has made all the ceramic mugs they use and her mugs are for sale by the counter.

The Stone House: She designed and installed the reclaimed redwood interior of the Stone House.

Soul Craft: She designed and installed the interior and window displays at the store.

Her work is also being sold at HEX in Grass Valley, Crystal Junction in Nevada City, and The Crown Collection in Denver, Col.

For more information on Dilley and her work visit http://www.HollieDilley.com.