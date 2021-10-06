Mira Clark’s ‘Women in Water’ featured at Nevada City Winery

With sensitivity and skill Mira Clark communicates her deep reverence, respect and close connection to women and the waters of the Yuba River with “Women in Water” showing now through Nov. 14 at Nevada City Winery.

Her primary artistic purpose is to inspire inquiry, beauty, social and environmental justice, and awareness through art. This series began as a study to explore the beauty of the human form and water reflections in the watercolor medium. These pieces explore intimacy and kinship with nature.

She experienced the Yuba River growing up in Nevada County. This work considers women’s connection to the element of water. In many traditions and cultures of the world, women are considered the keepers and tenders of the sacred element of water. Clark sees her work as a representation of how deeply connected all of human life is to the natural world and the different landscapes we inhabit.

“I am a firm believer in the power of narrative and in sharing stories through mixed-media artworks to impart education that our culture needs to grow. I have a deep love of fantasy and my pieces are intended to relate a story. Nothing gives me more satisfaction than to bring a meaningful intention, vision, or a dream to life. The beauty of organic forms and nature are two of my primary inspirations. My work explores the connections humanity has to the natural world, as well as other worlds or aspects of consciousness,” said Clark.

Mira Clark has an AA in Fine Arts from Sierra College and a Bachelor of Arts with a focus in Social Justice from The California Institute of Integral Studies (CIIS). As an avid traveler, she has studied art all over the world. In the past, she has designed logos, created Ferrari Illustration on a commission basis, live painted at a number of arts festivals, and been a youth arts mentor and taught a high school mural class at the Ananda Living Wisdom School. For the past 5 years, she has been the art coordinator and organizer for a local project called the “Visibility Through Art Initiative” which is a collaboration between local artists of Nevada County and the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe.

The exhibit will be available through Nov. 14. The winery will also be part of the Open Studio Tour, Oct. 9-10 and 16-17.

KNOW & GO WHO: Artist Mira Clark WHAT: “Women in Water” — mixed media, watercolor WHEN: Oct. 1 – Nov. 14 WHERE: Nevada City Winery, 321 Spring Street, Nevada City MORE INFO: Call 530-265-9563 or visit ncwinery.com

Artist Mira Clark at work. Clark’s show “Women in Water” will be featured at Nevada City Winery through Nov. 14.

Provided photo